ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
FanSided

Former draft pick yet again reminds Lakers of their horrible mistake

Rob Pelinka has made a lot of questionable moves at the helm of the Los Angeles Lakers. After putting together a championship-winning team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Pelinka has done everything to deconstruct that team. That was not the start of the questionable moves for the Lakers’ front...
NBC Sports

Report: Leaders in Lakers’ locker room think team ‘only a couple of players away’ from contending

There’s a sense of optimism around the Lakers: They have won 5-of-6 and are expected to have both Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy Monday night, plus Russell Westbrook has found a role and comfort level off the bench and other players are settling into roles. They may be 7-11, but it’s early enough there is a sense this could be turned around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers biggest backcourt problem isn’t Russell Westbrook

The Lakers, winners of two in a row but still No. 13 in the West standings, have plenty of problems. Russell Westbrook is far from their biggest issue, however. Russell Westbrook was an early-season talking point for a Lakers team that really struggled out of the gate, thanks in part to a tough schedule to start the season. Yet, Los Angeles has won two games in a row, and in a crowded Western Conference, are well within striking distance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Lakers to celebrate Chick Hearn night

The Los Angeles Lakers will conduct their annual Chick Hearn Night on Monday, honoring their late longtime broadcaster at the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Various videos of Hearn will be played before the Lakers take the court. Scholarships to two students attending the USC Annenberg School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCPO

Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game

A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy