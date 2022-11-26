Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Michael Jordan said he would drop 50 after he found out Byron Scott wasn't going to guard him
Byron Scott shared what Michael Jordan did when he found out Anthony Peeler would guard him
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Former draft pick yet again reminds Lakers of their horrible mistake
Rob Pelinka has made a lot of questionable moves at the helm of the Los Angeles Lakers. After putting together a championship-winning team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Pelinka has done everything to deconstruct that team. That was not the start of the questionable moves for the Lakers’ front...
When Michael Jordan ruthlessly shut down Chamillionaire’s picture request
Michael Jordan is known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but he also has a reputation for being incredibly ruthless.
Lincoln Riley, 5-star recruit Matayo Uiagalelei connect immediately following USC's big win
It was a big weekend for St. John Bosco five-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-255-pound athlete proved to be a major difference maker on both sides of the ball in St. John Bosco's CIF Division I Southern Section championship victory over Mater Dei on Friday night. On Saturday ...
NBC Sports
Report: Leaders in Lakers’ locker room think team ‘only a couple of players away’ from contending
There’s a sense of optimism around the Lakers: They have won 5-of-6 and are expected to have both Anthony Davis and LeBron James healthy Monday night, plus Russell Westbrook has found a role and comfort level off the bench and other players are settling into roles. They may be 7-11, but it’s early enough there is a sense this could be turned around.
Lakers News: Highlights From A 143-138 L.A. Victory Over The Spurs
Without AD, LeBron James takes over.
Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Believes Injury Luck Doomed 2020-21 Lakers’ Title Defense
Former Lakers champ believes injuries were the reason for the downfall of the 2021 Lakers
Lakers biggest backcourt problem isn’t Russell Westbrook
The Lakers, winners of two in a row but still No. 13 in the West standings, have plenty of problems. Russell Westbrook is far from their biggest issue, however. Russell Westbrook was an early-season talking point for a Lakers team that really struggled out of the gate, thanks in part to a tough schedule to start the season. Yet, Los Angeles has won two games in a row, and in a crowded Western Conference, are well within striking distance.
Lakers News: Latest On Left Calf Contusion That Sidelined Anthony Davis Saturday
A status update on the injured Lakers center.
Lakers News: LeBron James Happy With Recent Play Of Anthony Davis
Or so says Anthony Davis, at least.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
Dwight Howard is close to averaging a 30-point triple-double already in the Taiwanese league. And fans are loving what they're seeing from his performances.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook react to bloody flagrant foul from Zach Collins
Russell Westbrook rarely needs the motivation to turn up the intensity on the court on any given night, but the Spurs and Zach Collins provided it to him on Saturday. Late in the third quarter of the Lakers eventual win over San Antonio, Westbrook was fouled hard in the paint and knocked to the floor.
Lakers to celebrate Chick Hearn night
The Los Angeles Lakers will conduct their annual Chick Hearn Night on Monday, honoring their late longtime broadcaster at the game against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Various videos of Hearn will be played before the Lakers take the court. Scholarships to two students attending the USC Annenberg School...
WCPO
Fan makes $75K half-court shot at Lakers game
A Los Angeles Lakers fan is $75,000 richer. Jamie Murry won the money Monday night after hitting a half-court shot at Crypto.com Arena. Immediately after the ball went through the net, Murry began celebrating with the team and crowd. He even got a hug from superstar Anthony Davis. Murry told...
Pelicans-Thunder Live Game Thread
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live game thread.
Comments / 1