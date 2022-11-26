A trip to one of the Disney Parks around the world has never been a cheap thing to do. Many families have to save up for months or even years to be able to afford everything from park tickets and hotel stays to those Mickey-shaped snacks you see all over the ‘Gram. The thing is, Disney Parks are becoming more expensive year-to-year, and with recent ticket price and annual pass increases, you’ll need to save even more for a trip to the “happiest place on Earth.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO