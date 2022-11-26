ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

We’ve Eaten at Every Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These Are the BEST.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is best known for exciting roller coasters and immersive, themed lands. But that doesn’t mean you should sleep on the EATS in this park! At the very least, you’ll need the fuel to get you from Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to Rise of the Resistance to Tower of Terror to Slinky Dog Dash…you get the picture. 😉
Elite Daily

A Trip To Disney Parks Is Getting More Expensive In 2023

A trip to one of the Disney Parks around the world has never been a cheap thing to do. Many families have to save up for months or even years to be able to afford everything from park tickets and hotel stays to those Mickey-shaped snacks you see all over the ‘Gram. The thing is, Disney Parks are becoming more expensive year-to-year, and with recent ticket price and annual pass increases, you’ll need to save even more for a trip to the “happiest place on Earth.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Making Spirits Bright at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort

The holiday season has landed in Disneyland, and WE ARE HERE FOR IT!. You can bet we were singing Christmas carols when we pulled into Festival of Holidays, getting ready to eat ALL the things, while drinking a few things, too. So we’re now visiting the Making Spirits Bright food booth to check out some more delicious treats.
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at EPCOT: A Casket Filled With…Gummy Worms?

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re visiting Disney World this holiday season, you’ll want to check out the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs, go shopping for all kinds of holiday merchandise, and maybe even attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom. But don’t forget that one of the most festive parks for the season is EPCOT!
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.

We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Another Must-See Gingerbread Display!

We’ve been enjoying the holiday decorations at the hotels, as well as the gingerbread displays, and holiday snacks! While we’ve been visiting the hotels, though, we’ve also checked to see what else is new. So on with the updates!. Contemporary Resort Merchandise Updates. Fantasia. We found a...
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: We Ate EVERYTHING at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays

The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s annual celebration of holiday traditions from around the world with food, music, and storytellers, and you’ve got access to it ALL with your park ticket. So, where should you spend your time, and which snacks are worth your money? We’ve...
WDW News Today

New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
disneyfoodblog.com

PRICING and Details Revealed for Dining Packages at EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts

The Festival of the Arts will be BACK in 2023, and we’ve got some important details to share. Disney has already revealed 2 NEW booths that’ll be joining the Festival this year and announced this colorful festival’s dates (January 13th-February 20th, 2023), but now we’ve got more information you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com

Come With Us to Try TWO New Treats at Karamell-Küche in EPCOT

The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World, and you know what that means — holiday treats!. We’ve been eating our way around the parks and resorts checking out all the new eats and drinks, but we’re not done yet. We’re heading to one of our favorite EPCOT snack spots to check out some festive sweet treats!

Comments / 0

Community Policy