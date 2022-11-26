Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
We’ve Eaten at Every Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. These Are the BEST.
Disney’s Hollywood Studios is best known for exciting roller coasters and immersive, themed lands. But that doesn’t mean you should sleep on the EATS in this park! At the very least, you’ll need the fuel to get you from Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to Rise of the Resistance to Tower of Terror to Slinky Dog Dash…you get the picture. 😉
Elite Daily
A Trip To Disney Parks Is Getting More Expensive In 2023
A trip to one of the Disney Parks around the world has never been a cheap thing to do. Many families have to save up for months or even years to be able to afford everything from park tickets and hotel stays to those Mickey-shaped snacks you see all over the ‘Gram. The thing is, Disney Parks are becoming more expensive year-to-year, and with recent ticket price and annual pass increases, you’ll need to save even more for a trip to the “happiest place on Earth.”
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Making Spirits Bright at Festival of Holidays at Disneyland Resort
The holiday season has landed in Disneyland, and WE ARE HERE FOR IT!. You can bet we were singing Christmas carols when we pulled into Festival of Holidays, getting ready to eat ALL the things, while drinking a few things, too. So we’re now visiting the Making Spirits Bright food booth to check out some more delicious treats.
Hope You Weren’t Planning On A Disney World Trip Over The Holidays, As Several Parks Are Already Booked Solid
Sorry to those of you who wanted to go to Disney World over the holidays, some of the parks are already completely booked.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at EPCOT: A Casket Filled With…Gummy Worms?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re visiting Disney World this holiday season, you’ll want to check out the Christmas Tree Stroll in Disney Springs, go shopping for all kinds of holiday merchandise, and maybe even attend Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom. But don’t forget that one of the most festive parks for the season is EPCOT!
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com
Santa is HIDING in EPCOT. Here’s Where to Find Him.
We’ve been exploring the International Festival of the Holidays recently — there’s so much food to eat and entertainment to check out, you won’t want to miss any of it. But did you know Santa is hiding in all the holiday festivities? Here’s where you can find him!
Walt Disney World to raise theme park ticket prices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy tickets to Walt Disney World’s theme parks. Disney is raising ticket prices for guests. The increase affects base ticket prices and annual passholder passes. “We continue to focus on providing guests with the best,...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Another Must-See Gingerbread Display!
We’ve been enjoying the holiday decorations at the hotels, as well as the gingerbread displays, and holiday snacks! While we’ve been visiting the hotels, though, we’ve also checked to see what else is new. So on with the updates!. Contemporary Resort Merchandise Updates. Fantasia. We found a...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: We Ate EVERYTHING at EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays
The International Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s annual celebration of holiday traditions from around the world with food, music, and storytellers, and you’ve got access to it ALL with your park ticket. So, where should you spend your time, and which snacks are worth your money? We’ve...
WDW News Today
New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
disneyfoodblog.com
PRICING and Details Revealed for Dining Packages at EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts
The Festival of the Arts will be BACK in 2023, and we’ve got some important details to share. Disney has already revealed 2 NEW booths that’ll be joining the Festival this year and announced this colorful festival’s dates (January 13th-February 20th, 2023), but now we’ve got more information you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to Try TWO New Treats at Karamell-Küche in EPCOT
The holidays have officially arrived in Disney World, and you know what that means — holiday treats!. We’ve been eating our way around the parks and resorts checking out all the new eats and drinks, but we’re not done yet. We’re heading to one of our favorite EPCOT snack spots to check out some festive sweet treats!
WDW News Today
New Chip ‘n’ Dale Spork Debuts at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has arrived, and if you want to make your Holiday Kitchen experience extra nutty, pick up this Chip ‘n’ Dale Spork!. The reusable plastic spork can be picked up at select Holiday Kitchens around World Showcase. It comes in sealed...
