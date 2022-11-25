ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

michigantechhuskies.com

PREVIEW: Huskies tipoff GLIAC slate Thursday

Location Kenosha, Wis. | Hammond, Ind. HOUGHTON, Mich. - Michigan Tech hopes to turn its road fortunes around with conference matchups at Wisconsin Parkside (Thursday, Dec. 1) and Purdue Northwest (Saturday, Dec. 3) this week. The trip wraps up seven games in a row away from Houghton, which has included a pair of losses to Top-25 nationally ranked opponents. Fans can listen to the action on Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ or online at pasty.net.
michigantechhuskies.com

Huskies ranked No. 18 and 19 this week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week's USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and No. 19 in the DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies are 9-3-3 overall and atop of the CCHA standings with a 5-2-3 mark. Tech earned 4-of-6 CCHA points...
UPMATTERS

MI-HOPE program provides funding for home repairs to 4 U.P. counties

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) announced Monday it has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help provide energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades in 4 UP counties. The funds are provided through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
wnmufm.org

Baraga County Man Charged in Undercover Human Trafficking Sting

(Lansing, MI) - An undercover sting operation resulted in the arrest of a Baraga man for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of 26-year old William Michael Brunk last week. He was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on one count of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony… one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony… one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony… and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.
