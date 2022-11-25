(Lansing, MI) - An undercover sting operation resulted in the arrest of a Baraga man for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the arrest of 26-year old William Michael Brunk last week. He was arraigned Wednesday at the 97th District Court on one count of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony… one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony… one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony… and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony.

BARAGA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO