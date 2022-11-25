Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Huskies tipoff GLIAC slate Thursday
Location Kenosha, Wis. | Hammond, Ind. HOUGHTON, Mich. - Michigan Tech hopes to turn its road fortunes around with conference matchups at Wisconsin Parkside (Thursday, Dec. 1) and Purdue Northwest (Saturday, Dec. 3) this week. The trip wraps up seven games in a row away from Houghton, which has included a pair of losses to Top-25 nationally ranked opponents. Fans can listen to the action on Mix 93.5 FM WKMJ or online at pasty.net.
Huskies ranked No. 18 and 19 this week
HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech hockey team is ranked No. 18 in this week's USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and No. 19 in the DCU/USCHO.com Top 20 poll. The Huskies are 9-3-3 overall and atop of the CCHA standings with a 5-2-3 mark. Tech earned 4-of-6 CCHA points...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
MI-HOPE program provides funding for home repairs to 4 U.P. counties
HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) announced Monday it has been awarded a $500,000 grant through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to help provide energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades in 4 UP counties. The funds are provided through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
