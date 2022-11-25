Read full article on original website
Related
fightingillini.com
ACC/B1G Challenge Up Next for Illini Women's Basketball
ILLINOIS (6-1) at PITT (5-2) Date | Time Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 | 4 p.m. CT. Availability/Interviews Pitt Preview (11/29) Illinois Starters Last Game (80-83 loss vs. Delaware) Pos. No. Name Ht. Yr. PPG RPG APG Season Note. G 3 Makira Cook 5-6 Jr. 14.3 3.9 4.3 11-of-22 3FG, Pts/Asts...
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
No. 16 Illinois back on track, set to host Syracuse
Illinois had plenty to be satisfied about Friday during a 33-point victory over Lindenwood, and right at the top of
Illini stay ranked No. 16 in new poll
WCIA — After a crazy week in college basketball, Illinois is the only team in the nation to stay right at its previous spot as they come in this week at No. 16 again. The country does have a new No. 1 in Houston, with Texas and familiar Illini foe Virginia to follow. This week’s […]
fightingillini.com
Stripe State Farm Center Tuesday for No. 16 Illini vs. Syracuse
#16 ILLINOIS (5-1) vs. Syracuse (3-3) Pregame Press Conference Coach Underwood Presser (Monday at 3:45 p.m. CT) G 1 Skyy Clark 6-3 200 Fr. 9.5 3.8 2.5 64.3% FG (18-28); 50% 3FG (9-18) G 0 Terrence Shannon Jr. 6-6 215 Sr. 20.3 6.2 3.8 2nd in B1G/23rd in NCAA in...
fightingillini.com
Walters Named Broyles Award Finalist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was named one of five finalists for the prestigious Broyles Award, announced Monday by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation. The award is presented annually to the nation's top assistant coach. Illinois ranked in the top 10 in the nation in...
fightingillini.com
Witherspoon Named DB of the Year, All-Big Ten Defense/Special Teams Announced
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, the conference office announced Tuesday as part of All-Big Ten awards. Witherspoon, Jer'Zhan Newton, and Sydney Brown all earned All-Big Ten first team honors, while Jartavius Martin (2nd) and Keith Randolph Jr. (3rd) also made All-Big Ten teams.
fightingillini.com
Brown, Witherspoon Named National Award Finalists
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois running back Chase Brown was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and cornerback Devon Witherspoon was named a finalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, ESPN announced Tuesday. It is the first time since 1995 that Illinois has had a pair of student-athlete finalists for National College Football Awards Association awards.
fightingillini.com
Fighting Illini Launch Fundraising Challenge with V Foundation to Achieve Victory Over Cancer
DONATE | CANCER CENTER AT ILLINOIS | JIMMY V CLASSIC. CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. -- The University of Illinois men's basketball team is set to participate in in the Jimmy V Classic vs. The Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, Dec. 6., As part of the Jimmy V Classic Challenge, the Fighting Illini, along with seven other schools, have also been challenged to raise money for cancer research in honor of the late Jim Valvano, legendary college basketball coach, ESPN announcer, and founder of the V Foundation.
fightingillini.com
Guenther Named Big Ten Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award Honoree
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Illinois' Ron Guenther is this year's recipient of the Big Ten's Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award, while Indiana's Nate Sudfeld is the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree, the conference announced Monday. These awards recognize Big Ten football students who have achieved success in the areas of leadership and humanitarianism following their academic and athletic careers at a Big Ten university.
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
starvedrock.media
Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship
Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Boxcar Books and Vinyl opens in Hoopeston
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston welcomes a new business today. Boxcar Books and Vinyl, an independent bookstore on Main Street, celebrated its grand opening Saturday morning. Owners Bob and Emily Brown cut the ribbon and opened the door to the first crowd visiting the bookstore. Nicole Van Hyfte, Director of the Chamber of Commerce at Vermilion […]
Mahomet cars burglarized, stolen cards used in Champaign
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some […]
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
WAND TV
17-year-old charged in homicide investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police have filed charges against a 17-year-old male following an investigation into a homicide on Elm Street in early November 2022. According to Police, on November 4, 2022, officers were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the 1100-Block of N. Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Effingham Radio
Charleston Woman Arrested For Burglary
The following information comes from the Charleston Police Facebook Page:. Jessica L. Steeples of Charleston was arrested for burglary of personal items, cash, and bank cards. Charleston Officers responded to the 2500 block of Woodlawn Drive for a report of a burglary where the victims claimed loss of cash, jewelry, medications, and bank cards. Charleston Investigators analyzed witness statements and search warrants in obtaining reasonable grounds to believe Steeples was responsible for the crime.
25newsnow.com
Two adults and a juvenile arrested after incident at Target in Normal Monday
NORMAL (25 News Now) - We’re learning more details about Monday afternoon’s police presence at Target in Normal. At 2 p.m. Tuesday officers got a call about two suspicious vehicles driving slowly through the store parking lot. According to a Facebook post, a store employee told police four...
Comments / 0