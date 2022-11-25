Read full article on original website
REAL Messenger Welcomes New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- REAL Messenger, the social app for real estate that puts agents back in control of their business, today announced that Kamal Shaik will serve as its new chief data officer. Shaik previously served as director of data products and programs for Meta (formerly Facebook) and is a technology leader with 15 years of experience delivering business-impacting data-driven programs, products, data warehouse, data science and machine learning (ML) use cases (i.e., Customer 360 and the recommendation engine). He has also successfully launched customer-facing and revenue-generating products and programs and is highly experienced in defining strategy, vision and product roadmaps. Shaik brings a wealth of knowledge to the REAL team to help enhance the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app, which went live this past July. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005037/en/ REAL Messenger Announces New Chief Data Officer Kamal Shaik (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Covid claims another casualty: Family-owned cinema chain goes bust as owner blames Mark McGowan's pandemic restrictions
One of Australia's oldest independent cinema brands has gone into administration after years of Covid restrictions left it struggling to make end's meet. Grand Cinemas, which runs a number of establishments across Western Australia, took to Facebook on Monday to share the 'difficult news' and announce administrators had been appointed to the business.
Newport semiconductor factory: ‘Losing these jobs would be devastating’
UK government blocked new Chinese ownership on security grounds, but Nexperia bosses had ‘planned to build two new plants’
Blocking Chinese takeover of UK chip firm ‘bad news’ for Wales, says boss
Government ordered Nexperia to sell 86% of its shareholding in company formerly known as Newport Wafer Fab
scaffoldmag.com
International Rental News - November-December 2022
The ERA Convention 2023 will take place at the Maastricht Exhibition & Congress Centre (MECC) in Maastricht, Netherlands, on 7 and 8 June 2023. Bauma 2022 saw 3,200 exhibitors showcase their equipment releases – many of them electric or alternatively powered. IRN shares highlights from the mega expo, with additional reporting by KHL journalists.
BBC
Spaceport could mark start of new era in Norfolk, says firm
An aerospace research company which is bidding to create an offshore spacesport has said opportunities for the UK space industry are "immense". Gravitilab wants to build a vertical launchpad on a floating barge about 10km (6.2 miles) off the Norfolk coast. The company is supporting and working with the Spaceport...
‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation
Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
Wallace hails shipbuilders as frigate HMS Glasgow hits construction milestone
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace praised the “remarkable achievement” of shipbuilders as the new frigate HMS Glasgow was moved on to the Clyde for the first time.The Type 26 frigate is structurally complete and it has been slowly rolled from the shipyard’s hard standing in Govan, Glasgow, on to a barge for transport down river.The 149-metre warship will be taken to deeper water where the barge will be submerged, allowing HMS Glasgow to float for the first time.It is expected to enter service with the Royal Navy around the middle of the decade as its systems and weapons are still to...
