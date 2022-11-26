ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Thunder at Rockets: Saturday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bg4VD_0jO2bGM400
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

On night two of a back-to-back for both teams and the finale of a four-game homestand, the Houston Rockets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Both the Rockets and Thunder were expected to be rebuilding teams entering the 2022-23 NBA season. But to this point, only the last-place Rockets are level with their lowly expectations — though they do come in with some momentum after defeating Atlanta on Friday.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in All-Star form and perhaps a fringe MVP candidate, averaging more than 30 points per game, the Thunder are ahead ahead of expectations. They’ve had impressive wins over teams like the Mavericks, Raptors, and Clippers (twice).

Can Jalen Green and the Rockets level things out on Saturday? Here’s a look at expected lineups, injuries, and broadcast information for the first Rockets-Thunder game of the 2022-23 season.

When and How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 26
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (4-14)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: KJ Martin
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11)

  • Guard: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • Guard: Josh Giddey
  • Forward: Luguentz Dort
  • Forward: Jalen Williams
  • Center: Aleksej Pokusevski

Projected lineups are primarily based on each team’s previous game, with the exception of Sengun in place of Bruno Fernando, who is out for maintenance purposes on night two of a back-to-back.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) and Alperen Sengun (left knee injury maintenance) as out, while Alperen Sengun (right groin strain) is probable. Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren (right foot surgery) and Mike Muscala (left pinky fracture).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall

In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make slew of practice squad moves on Monday

On Monday, just a day after defeating the Houston Texans to improve to 8-3 on the season, the Miami Dolphins announced four transactions involving practice squad players. Wide receiver Freddie Swain was restored to the practice squad after previously dealing with an injury. Miami also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. from the unit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Oregon’s D.J. Johnson allegedly throws punch at OSU fan after brutal loss

Emotions were high for the Oregon Ducks after blowing a 17-point lead to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, and that became apparent after the game when fans stormed the field. A video that has started to be spread online showed Oregon defensive lineman D.J. Johnson lashing out and striking an Oregon State fan who had stormed the field following the final whistle. There has not yet been a statement from Oregon on this matter, but you can expect that the team will release something about Johnson’s future in the coming hours. With the loss, Oregon will have a tough time getting to the Pac-12 Championship game — they will need Washington State to beat Washington on Saturday night — but even if the Ducks do make it to Las Vegas, it’s hard to imagine that Johnson will be available to play, likely being suspended. Not the first time an Oregon player has thrown a sucker punch…… pic.twitter.com/48dESdmz3V — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2022 List Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks' complete collapse, loss to Beavers
CORVALLIS, OR
WGNO

Zion helps shorthanded Pelicans past OKC

NEW ORLEANS — — Zion Williamson scored 23 points, matched his career high with eight assists and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 44 seconds left to lift the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. With the Pelicans playing without Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, Williamson also had eight rebounds and three blocked […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lastwordonsports.com

NBA Weekly Recap 11/21/22-11/28/22

Thanksgiving weekend was packed full of good food, great basketball games, and even better player performances. If you spent this week with family, stuffing your face with turkey and pie, then you may have missed some of the action-packed basketball that was played. In that case, here’s a recap of this week’s NBA action.
Yardbarker

Wolves lose KAT, get routed by Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered insult to injury on Monday night as Kristaps Porzingis had a massive first half and Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a right calf strain in a 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards. Towns went down as he sprinted to the defensive end during the third quarter. After a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Wizards take on the Timberwolves on 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (10-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 223. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to stop its three-game skid when the Wizards take on Minnesota. The Wizards are 7-4 in home games. Washington...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to bet Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge men’s basketball games (Hint: take Virginia to cover on the road)

The non-conference portion of the college basketball season provides a bit of everything. There are anticipated showcase games, Thanksgiving tournaments and cross-conference matchups whose outcomes can cause fanbases to either get irrationally high or low. Today, the ACC and Big Ten conferences are lining up for night two of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where LSU stands in the SP+ rankings following the regular season

LSU ended a good season on a low note, losing to Texas A&M on the road in rivalry week to finish at 9-3 in coach Brian Kelly’s debut campaign. The Tigers were in the top five before the loss, but analytics systems had consistently been a bit lower on them than the polls showed. LSU ranks 12th in ESPN’s Football Power Index this week, but now, we’re going to take a look at a different metric from ESPN: SP+.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy