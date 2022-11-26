ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
big10central.com

Gophers celebrate with the Axe

Instant analysis: Inept offense forces Wisconsin to again watch Minnesota celebrate with Axe. Wisconsin’s offense sputtered after the Badgers took the lead in the third quarter. Minnesota capitalized to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Minnesota safety Jalen Glaze not listed on the Gopher Football roster

With the Gopher Football regular season now concluded, we're going to start to see some roster turnover with the transfer portal opening for FBS players on December 5th. It appears things may have started early as third-year safety Jalen Glaze is no longer listed on Minnesota's online roster. Glaze had appeared in 10 games for Minnesota this season, but was not present today in Madison. The Florida native had also appeared in 13 games in '21 on special teams, and then four games in the 2020 season, again on special teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss

MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
MADISON, WI
gophersports.com

Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
KARE 11

'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots

MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

'U' Sweeps No. 5 Nebraska to End B1G Play

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday evening at the Devaney Center. Tonight was Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. With the win, Minnesota improves to 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten). The...
LINCOLN, NE
gophersports.com

Braun Registers Double Double in Loss to Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 B1G) fell short on the road against Virginia (7-0, 1-0 ACC) 73-70 at John Pual Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Mara Braun led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alanna Micheaux registered 13 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Hold Off Arizona State for Fourth-Straight Win

TEMPE, Ariz. - It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener at Arizona State from Mullett Arena. Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski scored first-period goals for the Golden Gophers (11-4-0 overall) in their first-ever NCAA hockey game played in the state of Arizona. Logan Cooley's lacrosse-style goal in the third period added insurance for the visitors to hold off the Sun Devils (7-7-0 overall) and extended the team's win streak to four.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
STACY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy