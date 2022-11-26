Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
big10central.com
Gophers celebrate with the Axe
Instant analysis: Inept offense forces Wisconsin to again watch Minnesota celebrate with Axe. Wisconsin’s offense sputtered after the Badgers took the lead in the third quarter. Minnesota capitalized to keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Minnesota safety Jalen Glaze not listed on the Gopher Football roster
With the Gopher Football regular season now concluded, we're going to start to see some roster turnover with the transfer portal opening for FBS players on December 5th. It appears things may have started early as third-year safety Jalen Glaze is no longer listed on Minnesota's online roster. Glaze had appeared in 10 games for Minnesota this season, but was not present today in Madison. The Florida native had also appeared in 13 games in '21 on special teams, and then four games in the 2020 season, again on special teams.
WATCH: Jim Leonhard reacts to Minnesota loss
MADISON, Wis. -- Interim head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 23-16 loss to Minnesota. For the first time since 1993-94, Paul Bunyan's Axe will remain in Minneapolis for a two-year period. The Badgers were gashed, not by the Gophers' power run game, but through the air. UM...
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
tonyspicks.com
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Wisconsin Badgers 11/26/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will invade Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in another NCAAF Big Ten- West duel on Saturday, November 26. The Golden Gophers just ended a three-game winning streak with a three-point home loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at 10-13 on November 19.
'Stay Midwestern and friendly' Yung Gravy talks MN roots
MINNESOTA, USA — Vikings fans enjoyed some gravy before the players feasted on the Patriots. Yung Gravy, that is. The musician performed in front of 60,000+ fans at US Bank Stadium before the Thanksgiving game. Who is Yung Gravy?. His real name is Matthew Hauri. The 26-year-old hit the...
gophersports.com
'U' Sweeps No. 5 Nebraska to End B1G Play
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday evening at the Devaney Center. Tonight was Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. With the win, Minnesota improves to 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten). The...
gophersports.com
Braun Registers Double Double in Loss to Virginia
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 B1G) fell short on the road against Virginia (7-0, 1-0 ACC) 73-70 at John Pual Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Mara Braun led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alanna Micheaux registered 13 points.
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
gophersports.com
Gophers Hold Off Arizona State for Fourth-Straight Win
TEMPE, Ariz. - It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener at Arizona State from Mullett Arena. Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski scored first-period goals for the Golden Gophers (11-4-0 overall) in their first-ever NCAA hockey game played in the state of Arizona. Logan Cooley's lacrosse-style goal in the third period added insurance for the visitors to hold off the Sun Devils (7-7-0 overall) and extended the team's win streak to four.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion
LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
