WVNews
Qatar says farewell to World Cup in 2-0 loss to Netherlands
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Ibrahim Al-Ghanim, a former Qatar national soccer team defender, was dressed like thousands of other local men as he rushed to his seat through a main foyer at Al Bayt Stadium. He wore the traditional thobe — the long-sleeve, floor-length white robe — and...
Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup
As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
Qatari official says worker deaths for World Cup ‘between 400 and 500’
A top official linked to Qatar’s World Cup organization has estimated that as many as 500 migrant workers died while building the $200 billion tournament complex in Doha — a much higher number than previously stated. Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, disclosed the shocking figure in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, parts of which were shared on Twitter Monday. Speaking from a location near the controversial tournament site, Morgan asked al-Thawadi for an “honest, realistic” total of migrant workers who died as a result of the infrastructure project since it began in 2014. “The estimate...
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Epic dance battle breaks out at World Cup 2022 in Qatar
The World Cup has been a kickin’ good time. Watch as a celebratory jig among Arab fans turned into a dance-off when a group of Brazilians jumped in. The uplifting clip filmed outside a stadium in Qatar has more than three million views on Twitter.
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain.A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany.The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to Germany players’ gesture on Wednesday, when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband. That gesture was a response to FIFA’s effective nixing of seven European teams’ plans to wear...
‘I’m glad light is being shone on human rights’: USA fans on the Qatar World Cup
American supporters at the tournament praise the infrastructure and welcome of the hosts although the lack of beer remains a universal gripe
World Cup 2022 diary: brave Iran fans shame Fifa at Qatar’s big show
No more sleeps. And not an overwhelming sense of a country waking up with World Cup fever. The assignment is to reflect what it is like in Doha as Qatar opens the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East with a game against Ecuador. On a two-hour walk around the city before ending up at Souq Waqif, a traditional magnet for locals and tourists, the only signs of World Cup life are an organised gathering for Qataris (100 maximum) outside Millennium Plaza, a few cars driving past waving both Qatar and Palestine flags, and two men sat outside a refrigerator repair shop with a TV propped up on a chair. Souq Waqif is livelier, although more people are gathered around a Korean technology stand than looking for the game. There is dangerous overcrowding at the Fan Festival, however, where too many people descend on the 40,000-capacity venue and are kept in a holding area for almost an hour before being herded away. An inevitable consequence, you might say, of hosting a World Cup in and around one city that offers few options for football fans.
Valley man shares experience while at World Cup in Qatar
World Cup fever continues to grip the globe and one Valley man is taking his passion for "The Beautiful Game" to the next level.
Fact Check: Were Saudi Players Promised Rolls-Royces For World Cup Win?
Rumors on social media suggested the Saudi National team was offered luxury cars for their stunning win over Argentina.
Arab fans unite after surprise wins in Qatar
DOHA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Victories against the odds by Arab teams competing at the Middle East's first World Cup have inspired their supporters, bringing a rare sense of optimism and unity for fans from the Gulf to the Atlantic Ocean.
Belgium’s World Cup defeat by Morocco leads to riots on streets of Brussels
Belgium’s shock World Cup defeat by Morocco on Sunday led to riots on the streets of Brussels, with photos and videos showing cars being smashed and upturned, and fires being started.The incidents in the Belgian capital, which saw riot police deployed, followed the national football team’s surprise 2-0 loss to Morocco in Group F, a result that puts Roberto Martinez’s side on the brink of an early exit from the competition in Qatar.The result led to violent riots in Brussels, which led to the deployment of riot police. Photos and video footage show cars and other property being vandalised...
US News and World Report
Middle of Nowhere: Desert Complex Makes World Cup Affordable for Some
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (Reuters) - For tens of thousands of World Cup fans, home base in Qatar is a concrete complex on the edge of the desert, next to a slaughterhouse and a set of high-voltage electrical wires. Barwa Barahat al Janoub, a two-hour metro and bus journey from the...
cheddar.com
World Cup Frenzy Puts Strain on Qatar's Camels
People take selfies while riding camels in Mesaieed, Qatar, Nov. 26, 2022. Throngs of World Cup fans in Qatar looking for something to do between games are leaving Doha for a classic Gulf tourist experience: riding a camel in the desert. But the sudden rise in tourists is putting pressure on the animals, who have almost no time to rest between each ride. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Qatari Official Admits 400-500 Migrants Died Working on World Cup Stadiums
Somewhere between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died building stadiums for the 2022 World Cup, according to a top Qatari official. Hassan Al-Thawadi, the secretary general of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in Qatar, admitted to the figure in a recent interview with Piers Morgan. That number...
