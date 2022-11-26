Read full article on original website
Three Wildcats named to All Midwest Region Women’s Soccer Teams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Soccer Coaches (USC) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team, with Brooke Pietila, Isabelle Brusilow, and Molly Pistorius receiving recognition for the NMU women’s soccer program. Brooke Pietila was named to the Midwest First Team. This season, Pietila led the...
Negaunee Miners watch party celebrates teamwork
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Community supported the Negaunee Miners Football Team as it played for a state championship Friday afternoon. Local businesses like Jackson’s Pit held watch parties during the game. The Miners took on Grand Rapids West Catholic for the MHSAA Division Six State Championship. “We’re...
MAPS board hears Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians comment against Redmen nickname
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Area Public Schools board members heard public comment about the Redmen nickname at Monday night’s meeting. Austin Lowes, Acting Chairman of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, wrote a letter to the board, asking them to remove the school’s Redmen nickname. In 2019,...
Zero Degrees Gallery features art by Marquette Senior High School student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can shop for a Christmas Gift while helping a high school student say, “I made it” at Zero Degrees Gallery. Every three months, the Downtown Marquette gallery features a high school student who was nominated by teachers/mentors in the art world. Leo Barch...
Marquette Choral Society rehearses for Christmas concerts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is preparing for two Christmas concerts in December. The Marquette Choral Society has been rehearsing two pieces since Aug. These include ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Composer Benjamin Britten and ‘Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest’ by Composer Conrad Susa.
Delta County sees increase in TV6 Canathon donations
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba has already seen the first shipments of TV6 Canathon donations, ensuring its pantry is stocked for the holiday season. Captain Doug Winters said it mostly comes from local churches and collections are higher this year. “Donations appear to be up...
‘Buddy Benches’ to bring new buds together at UP schools
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in Marquette County are set to have friendlier playgrounds. 14 Buddy Benches were donated by Select Realty for area schools. The benches will go to schools in Gwinn, Big Bay and others in Marquette County. The Buddy Benches encourage kindness, compassion and the cultivation...
The UPside - Nov. 28, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Veterans day many vets are treated to discounted services at different businesses, but a dental office in Gwinn provided free care to veterans. Northern Trails Dental Care celebrated Veteran’s Day by providing free dental care to area veterans. They worked with the local VFW and American Legion to find vets in need of care - several had not seen a dentist in ten years. They provided services ranging from cleanings and re-aligning dentures to extractions and crowns. Veterans often have to travel to Iron Mountain to receive dental care, so having services available in Gwinn was a nice plus.
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
TV6 Canathon collection continues in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, canned goods donations are collected at drop-off points like Tadych’s Marketplace Foods in Iron Mountain. From there, donations will be distributed to food pantries like the one inside Grace United Methodist Church in Norway. Norway Vulcan Area Schools donated 3,250 cans to the Grace United Methodist Church pantry.
15-year-old Marquette dancer earns instructor certification; chosen as costume model
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s Cyber Monday, Ishpeming’s Santa Claus is preparing to make more appearances this month, and the United States Postal Services reminds you about upcoming Holiday shipping deadlines. Plus... 15-year-old Autumn Ring has recently received her certification for dance instruction and...
Dickinson County business starts two new community outreach initiatives
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A business in Dickinson County is starting two new initiatives to get involved with the community. Danielle Hebert owns Pure Water and Air in Iron Mountain. This year, she is starting a giving tree and free coat rack in her store. The coat rack is...
MI-HOPE program to make energy efficient upgrades to homes in UP counties
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) a $500,000 grant to aid the community through energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE). According to a press release from...
Innovate Marquette, partners to receive $700K rural development grant
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced a $700,000 Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant was awarded to Innovate Marquette SmartZone (Innovate Marquette), along with project partners Northern Michigan University (NMU), Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP), and Michigan Works! (MI Works). The grant will...
WUPPDR awarded $500,00 MSHDA grant for housing energy-efficiency projects
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) is offering applications for energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades. It is doing this using a $500,000 grant awarded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). “We are covering single-family homes, owner-occupied,” said WUPPDR Assistant Regional Planner...
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency approves KBIC nonprofit
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Mashkiki, a nonprofit corporation founded by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), has been approved by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency. The approval means that KBIC-created entities will be the majority stakeholders of Frostbite Management, Inc., the company that owns and controls current KBIC cannabis businesses.
How to get credit added to your Spectrum bill for an outage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spectrum was experiencing an outage of TV, internet, and voice service in parts of Upper Michigan on Tuesday. If you are an affected customer, it is possible to get credit added to your bill for the time of the service outage. You need to contact Spectrum...
Marquette DDA announces holiday parade and tree-lighting schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 12th annual Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade & 47th annual Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, December 8 in Downtown Marquette. The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Fair Avenue and will travel down north Third Street, ending at the Marquette Commons. The Marquette Commons is also the site of the tree lighting ceremony, which will occur following the parade’s conclusion at 7:00 p.m.
What to know about RSV as cases around the country surge
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common pathogen that has been around for years, is spreading as the winter approaches. Dr. Isaac Smith, a pediatrician at UPHS-Marquette, explained symptoms in adults include sore throat and cold-like symptoms. In kids, RSV symptoms could mimic viral pneumonia symptoms. Testing is not necessary for RSV, unless there is trouble breathing, or if dehydration could be an issue.
TV6 First Look at the Web (11/29/2022)
97-year-old Dickinson County WWII veteran shares experience of surviving German prison camp in 1945. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to benefit from Giving Tuesday campaign. The Portage Health Foundation will match your monetary donation dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000 until 11:59 p.m. UP group sheds light on state’s history of...
