Peggy Demont began her career in Human Resources and spent a brief period working in the retail industry. With introspection and a great deal of soul searching, she found herself wanting to remain in a helping role, but in a different capacity. She recalled: “As a woman of faith, I began praying about my ‘calling.‘ I decided to pursue my Master’s Degree in Counseling, and chose Liberty University. The ability to engage in an advanced degree program in a pre-COVID world was ahead of its time and was an excellent way for me to pursue my degree while maintaining full-time employment.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO