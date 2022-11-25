ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. There are currently 56 games listed on the schedule, including 24 home contests at Easton Stadium. The Bruins will open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 versus Cal State Fullerton at Easton...
No. 15 UCLA Heads to No. 1 South Carolina for Midweek Showdown

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (7-0) flies out to Columbia, S.C., to take on undefeated South Carolina (6-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. Tuesday's matchup will be the third meeting in program history, with South Carolina holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
Women's Tennis Signs Standout Guichard

LOS ANGELES – Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year.
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games

CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies

NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA

Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles

Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
