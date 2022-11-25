Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Where to Watch the World Cup in Los Angeles based on CountryCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Add Kyren Williams in Fantasy Football Week 13FlurrySportsLos Angeles, CA
Related
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
uclabruins.com
Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule
LOS ANGELES – The UCLA softball team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Monday. There are currently 56 games listed on the schedule, including 24 home contests at Easton Stadium. The Bruins will open the season on Thursday, Feb. 9 versus Cal State Fullerton at Easton...
uclabruins.com
No. 15 UCLA Heads to No. 1 South Carolina for Midweek Showdown
LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women's Basketball (7-0) flies out to Columbia, S.C., to take on undefeated South Carolina (6-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST. Tuesday's matchup will be the third meeting in program history, with South Carolina holding a 2-0 advantage in the series.
AOL Corp
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson shines brightest on big stage
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson picked the perfect time to play the game of his life in leading the Braves to a CIF Championship over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Mater Dei was riding a 29 game winning streak and was ranked No. 1 in the...
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
uclabruins.com
Women's Tennis Signs Standout Guichard
LOS ANGELES – Ahmani Guichard, hailed as one of the top junior girls tennis players in the United States, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend UCLA. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster announced the addition of Guichard, who will join the Bruins for the 2023-24 academic year.
ocsportszone.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Coroner: Death of Man Whose Body Was Found on Freeway Shoulder Was Suicide
The death of a man whose body was found on a shoulder of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles has been classified as a suicide, authorities said today.
thecougarpress.org
Third upsurge of fentanyl hits the streets of LA
Major outbreak of fentanyl in its third wave of the opioid epidemic. On Oct. 19, approximately 12,000 pills of fentanyl were seized at the Los Angeles International Airport. According to an article written by ABC 7 News, “The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.” Although the suspect managed to flee, he has been identified and is currently wanted by the authorities. Besides the LAX fentanyl bust, earlier on Sept. 24, the Pasadena City Police Department announced that they had seized more than 300,000 pills of fentanyl, which included several packages of “rainbow fentanyl.”
thebossmagazine.com
Where to Buy Salvage Cars in Los Angeles
Want a salvage car in Los Angeles? Try an online auction. A salvaged car is a car that is officially declared a total loss by an insurance company. These vehicles have been damaged or wrecked in an accident or natural disaster and need intense repair. As a result, salvage cars are typically sold at 20% to 40% less than their original value.
Suspect in custody in fatal Costa Mesa shooting
A man was in custody today in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded.
5 arrested after 2 separate police chases involving stolen vehicles across SoCal
Five people were under arrest Saturday following two separate pursuits in Southern California, one of which ended with police recovering a machete and a wig from a stolen vehicle.
Comments / 0