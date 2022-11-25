ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team

After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Blake Corum injured? Michigan running back seeing little use vs. Ohio State

One of Michigan's top offensive weapons has been relegated to the sidelines against Ohio State due to an injury in last week's game vs. Illinois. Running back Blake Corum, who has 245 rushes for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, has played sparingly against the Buckeyes in a massive No. 2 vs. No. 3 game with Big Ten and College Football Playoff ramifications for both teams.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Awful Prediction

Fans down in Knoxville were coming for Kirk Herbstreit's neck on Saturday night after his comments on the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game. The ESPN analyst predicted that Vanderbilt would upset the Vols, after Tennessee fell to South Carolina last week and lost Hendon Hooker to an injury. However through three-and-half quarters that hasn't been the case, UT is hanging a 49 on the scoreboard to Vandy's 0.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff

Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Simulated BCS Rankings Top 25 Released

Following the final week of the college football regular season, the simulated BCS Rankings have been released. Georgia comes in at No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Michigan and TCU. Ohio State, not USC, comes in at No. 4 in the simulated BCS rankings on Sunday night. Here are...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On the heels of Ohio State win, Michigan football nabs 2023 commitment out of Ohio

Winning takes care of a lot, no matter how much NIL is currently playing a factor. Especially when one of those wins is a blowout on Ohio State‘s home turf. The Wolverines eviscerated the Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday, and as a result, a four-star from the Buckeye state decided that he’s going to play football up north. Hailing from Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods, Cameron Calhoun is a four-star cornerback according to Rivals, rated the No. 38 corner and seventh-best player in the state of Ohio. He had offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Purdue, but he pledged to Michigan football just hours after the big win over Ohio State.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

What a final day of the 2022 college football regular season it was. On Saturday, the final regular season games of the 2022 college football regular season were played. The day was highlighted by Michigan's dominant performance at Ohio State. The Wolverines blew out the Buckeyes in the second half to remain unbeaten, with eyes on a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Video shows Oregon's DJ Johnson confronting, punching Oregon State fan following upset loss to Beavers

Yet another college player has been involved in a fan altercation after attendees have stormed the field. The latest such incident came on Saturday, when No. 9 Oregon fell on the road to No. 21 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. The 38-34 defeat by the rival Beavers helped knock the Ducks out of Pac-12 championship contention and resulted in fans entering the field at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR

