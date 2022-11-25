Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Paul Finebaum updates his top 4 teams, explains debate between Ohio State and Alabama at No. 5 after Week 13
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to break down the Week 13 of action in college football. That included Finebaum updating his top 4 teams in the country plus one more in his “Rank & File” segment. According to Finebaum, the top four...
College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team
After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year. Fans couldn't believe SC was...
ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction
ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Admission On Ryan Day Following Michigan's Dominant Win
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd was as surprised as more than half of America that Ohio State got rolled the way that they were against Michigan today. But Cowherd has an interesting perspective on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Taking to Twitter, Cowherd dismissed the notion of firing Day over today's...
Is Blake Corum injured? Michigan running back seeing little use vs. Ohio State
One of Michigan's top offensive weapons has been relegated to the sidelines against Ohio State due to an injury in last week's game vs. Illinois. Running back Blake Corum, who has 245 rushes for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, has played sparingly against the Buckeyes in a massive No. 2 vs. No. 3 game with Big Ten and College Football Playoff ramifications for both teams.
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Awful Prediction
Fans down in Knoxville were coming for Kirk Herbstreit's neck on Saturday night after his comments on the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game. The ESPN analyst predicted that Vanderbilt would upset the Vols, after Tennessee fell to South Carolina last week and lost Hendon Hooker to an injury. However through three-and-half quarters that hasn't been the case, UT is hanging a 49 on the scoreboard to Vandy's 0.
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
National media outlet predicts that key Tennessee Vols player will skip bowl game
247Sports predicted this week that a key Tennessee Vols player will sit out the team’s upcoming bowl game (which bowl game UT plays in is still TBD). The national sports media outlet predicted that junior Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will “likely” elect to skip the bowl game to get a head start on NFL draft prep.
Full Bowl Projections Ahead of Conference Championships
Here’s where things stand for the Playoff, the rest of the New Year’s Six and more.
Look: Simulated BCS Rankings Top 25 Released
Following the final week of the college football regular season, the simulated BCS Rankings have been released. Georgia comes in at No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Michigan and TCU. Ohio State, not USC, comes in at No. 4 in the simulated BCS rankings on Sunday night. Here are...
On the heels of Ohio State win, Michigan football nabs 2023 commitment out of Ohio
Winning takes care of a lot, no matter how much NIL is currently playing a factor. Especially when one of those wins is a blowout on Ohio State‘s home turf. The Wolverines eviscerated the Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday, and as a result, a four-star from the Buckeye state decided that he’s going to play football up north. Hailing from Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods, Cameron Calhoun is a four-star cornerback according to Rivals, rated the No. 38 corner and seventh-best player in the state of Ohio. He had offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Purdue, but he pledged to Michigan football just hours after the big win over Ohio State.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
What a final day of the 2022 college football regular season it was. On Saturday, the final regular season games of the 2022 college football regular season were played. The day was highlighted by Michigan's dominant performance at Ohio State. The Wolverines blew out the Buckeyes in the second half to remain unbeaten, with eyes on a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
Lane Kiffin contract extension: Ole Miss football coach signs new deal for 'at least' eight years, per report
Lane Kiffin's contract extension with Ole Miss football is a deal for at least eight years that will pay the coach $9 million on average annually, according to Ross Dellenger. While the state of Mississippi only allowed four-year contracts for public employees, Kiffin is reportedly locked in with Ole Miss for longer.
College Football Conference Championship Games Set
See the full schedule and matchups for each of the Division I FBS college football conference championship games
Why 'NFL RedZone,' CBS didn't show ending to Raiders' overtime win vs. Seahawks
The Raiders-Seahawks game proved to be one of the more entertaining showdowns in Week 12, with both teams going back and forth in an eventual 40-34 overtime victory for Las Vegas. Indeed, it was running back Josh Jacobs who provided the climactic finish for the game, rushing 86 yards for...
Video shows Oregon's DJ Johnson confronting, punching Oregon State fan following upset loss to Beavers
Yet another college player has been involved in a fan altercation after attendees have stormed the field. The latest such incident came on Saturday, when No. 9 Oregon fell on the road to No. 21 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. The 38-34 defeat by the rival Beavers helped knock the Ducks out of Pac-12 championship contention and resulted in fans entering the field at Reser Stadium.
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Great timing, great hire as Badgers aim to take next step
The timing was right for Luke Fickell this time. Wisconsin made the surprise hire of the 2022-23 coaching carousel by prying Fickell away from Cincinnati. ESPN.com's Pete Thamel reported the news. Fickell, who was the interim coach at Ohio State in 2011, had been a candidate for other Power 5 jobs in recent seasons.
Matt Rhule hire just what Nebraska needs to build solid future in Big Ten
Matt Rhule might not be a splash hire for Nebraska. That doesn't mean he can't be the right hire for the Huskers. Nebraska hired Rhule on Saturday; one day after the Huskers completed a 4-8 season with a 24-17 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa. You read...
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
Why Derrick Henry's fumble was absolutely heartbreaking for fantasy owners, bettors in Titans vs. Bengals game
In the second quarter of the Titans' game against the Bengals on Sunday, Derrick Henry made a catch and took off downfield. Thousands of fans around the world probably jumped out of their seats in excitement. But just moments later, they were left holding their heads in disappointment. Just as...
