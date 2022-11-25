Winning takes care of a lot, no matter how much NIL is currently playing a factor. Especially when one of those wins is a blowout on Ohio State‘s home turf. The Wolverines eviscerated the Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday, and as a result, a four-star from the Buckeye state decided that he’s going to play football up north. Hailing from Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods, Cameron Calhoun is a four-star cornerback according to Rivals, rated the No. 38 corner and seventh-best player in the state of Ohio. He had offers from schools such as Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Purdue, but he pledged to Michigan football just hours after the big win over Ohio State.

