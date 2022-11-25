Read full article on original website
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Strauss victims protest before Ohio State-Michigan game Saturday, seek transparency and justice from universityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans
Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon. Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and...
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Reports: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Enters Transfer Portal
The Wolverines’ 2021 starter is reportedly moving on.
Ohio State Loses Another Key Starter For Michigan Game
Ohio State is a little banged up heading into "The Game" this afternoon. Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are two of several Buckeyes who were declared out before today. Right guard Matt Jones, who was a game-time decision, has now been ruled out, according to...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State in The Game
Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with what he saw out of Columbus Saturday. ESPN’s college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback congratulated No. 3 Michigan on the huge 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium. Herbstreit went on to compliment Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his ability to get his players to focus on The Game with a chance to go to the B1G title game next Saturday.
Twitter reactions from Michigan football defeating Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a glorious day for Michigan football. The Wolverines went into the ‘Shoe and took down the mighty Buckeyes on Saturday. This is the second year in a row the maize and blue defeated their arch-rival. Last season, Michigan won 42-27 and it was an even larger margin on Saturday after the Wolverines won, 45-23.
Watch: Ohio State Fans Chant ‘We Want Urban’ After Team’s Loss to Michigan
Buckeyes fans were calling for change after a blowout loss.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State's loss makes room for USC in top 4
The Michigan Wolverines walked into Ohio Stadium as underdogs by more than a touchdown. They were mostly without the services of star tailback and Heisman candidate Blake Corum. Their coordinators on both sides of the ball were new this season. And they were facing a Buckeyes team that vowed revenge after losing to the program they call That Team Up North last season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Blake Corum injured? Michigan running back seeing little use vs. Ohio State
One of Michigan's top offensive weapons has been relegated to the sidelines against Ohio State due to an injury in last week's game vs. Illinois. Running back Blake Corum, who has 245 rushes for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, has played sparingly against the Buckeyes in a massive No. 2 vs. No. 3 game with Big Ten and College Football Playoff ramifications for both teams.
Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio
After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.
ng-sportingnews.com
USC vs. Notre Dame final score, results: Caleb Williams shines and Austin Jones rumbles as Trojans secure massive rivalry win
Caleb Williams entered Saturday's game against Notre Dame with an unexpected additional storyline swirling around him. With C.J. Stroud and Ohio State's loss to Michigan, it seemed like the Heisman Trophy was suddenly his to lose. And he did nothing to relinquish his grip in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame.
ng-sportingnews.com
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'
It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 'The Game'
The biggest remaining game of the regular season — and, arguably, the entire season — will play out in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 3 Michigan in "The Game" — the first one since 2006 in which both teams are undefeated. This year's competition has implications not only on the Big Ten championship, but also the College Football Playoff.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Justin Fields playing Week 12? Fantasy injury update for Bears-Jets
Justin Fields has been one of the standout stars in fantasy football over the past few weeks and cemented himself as a must-start QB1. However, the second-year quarterback is listed as "questionable" with a shoulder injury for Week 12's road contest against the Jets, which could force fantasy football owners to make some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at quarterback. Knowing the latest updates and having a list of the best QB streamers is crucial ahead of Sunday's action.
No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive back Mike Mike Sainristil grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf. Sainristil...
ng-sportingnews.com
Deion Sanders to Colorado? Why Buffaloes reportedly offered head coach job to Jackson State coach
One of the more intriguing candidates to jump into a Power 5 job has been offered an opportunity to do just that. Deion Sanders has been offered the Colorado job, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The third-year Jackson State coach reportedly "has legit interest" in becoming their next coach:
ng-sportingnews.com
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Why Badgers are reportedly offering head coach job to Cincinnati Bearcats coach
Wisconsin is reportedly dipping into the Group of 5 to select its next coach — perhaps the best one available outside the Power 5. The Badgers reportedly are in discussions with Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell, a move that is being described as a "done deal." The Bearcats head coach would take over the program from interim coach Jim Leonhard, who himself was a candidate for the coaching position left by Paul Chryst, who was fired following a 2-3 start to the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Derrick Henry's fumble was absolutely heartbreaking for fantasy owners, bettors in Titans vs. Bengals game
In the second quarter of the Titans' game against the Bengals on Sunday, Derrick Henry made a catch and took off downfield. Thousands of fans around the world probably jumped out of their seats in excitement. But just moments later, they were left holding their heads in disappointment. Just as...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Alabama vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Iron Bowl rivalry game
The Iron Bowl may have lost some of its luster from previous years, but that's not likely to show on the field of the biggest state championship in college football. No. 7 Alabama enters this game in rare circumstances, in competition for neither the SEC championship nor the College Football Playoff. But a double-digit wins season and premier New Year's Day 6 bowl game are still on the line, as are bragging rights over the Tigers — which, depending on whom you ask, is worth as much or more than all else.
ng-sportingnews.com
Matt Rhule hire just what Nebraska needs to build solid future in Big Ten
Matt Rhule might not be a splash hire for Nebraska. That doesn't mean he can't be the right hire for the Huskers. Nebraska hired Rhule on Saturday; one day after the Huskers completed a 4-8 season with a 24-17 victory that snapped a seven-game losing streak to Iowa. You read...
