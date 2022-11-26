Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh Scores First Round Knockout in MMA Debut – PFL 2022 World Championship (Highlights)

Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
The untimely death of heavyweight fighting icon Kimbo Slice
World Boxing News reflects on the death of Kimbo Slice six and a half years after the heavyweight fighting icon’s untimely death. His real name being Kevin Ferguson, Slice died at the age of just 42 after embarking on an undefeated boxing career later in his life. Before boxing...
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: What Kayla Harrison losing means for the PFL
This was supposed to be a relatively quiet week in the world of MMA. Thanksgiving in the United States meant there was only one major event happening, the PFL Championships, and while that looked like a fine card, the outcomes mostly seemed guaranteed. Then Larissa Pacheco went and upset Kayla...
Randy Couture looks back on his MMA finale, says he knew it was time to retire
When Randy Couture fought Lyoto Machida nearly a dozen years ago, he already had decided it would be his last fight. Couture fought Machida at UFC 129 in April 2011 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Their fight was part of what at the time was the largest attendance and largest live gate in UFC history.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
brytfmonline.com
WWE has “big plans” for Sami Zayn
File appears WWE She already has plans set for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens until WrestleMania 39, which takes place in April of next year. In the The main event From Survivor Series this Saturday Guys event War games Match that opposes strain To the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Sami Zayn Proves His Allegiance as The Bloodline Win Main Event
The main event for WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event was the Men's War Games match, which would be between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night Reigns and Zayn looked to be on the same page, and the advantage was with the Brawling Brutes. That would serve them well throughout the match, and at several points, The Bloodline looked like they were going to fall due to infighting between Jey and Zayn. That all changed though when Zayn made his allegiances perfectly clear, taking out Kevin Owens and offering him up for Jey to get the pin and the win, sacrificing his best friend for The Bloodline and giving them the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo is “not on my level nor Errol Spence’s level” – Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford says undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo isn’t one his or Errol Spence Jr’s level. Crawford says that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is “mad and jealous” that he’s not as talented as him. Charlo, 32, is already on Crawford’s target...
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
Tecia Torres is Expecting First Child With Raquel Pennington
Tecia Torres is expecting her first child with fellow UFC fighter Raquel Pennington. Torres, 33, will take a break from fighting to start a family, joining Amanda Nunes and Nina Nunes as parents who both fight in the UFC. ‘The Tiny Tornado’ and Pennington have been together for several years and are taking their relationship to the next level. The UFC strawweight announced her pregnancy on Instagram by saying:
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think My Dad and Jake Paul Should Fight Bare-Knuckle - I'd Give $100 on PPV
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury would love to see Jake Paul fight father John Fury, who is 58-years-old. For the last two years, Paul has been trying to put a fight together with Tyson's younger brother, light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury. They were initially set to collide last year, but...
Boxing Insider
Jermall Charlo Approaches Dmitry Bivol For Catchweight Fight
WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo approached WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol Saturday night at the Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda fight in Carson, California. The exchange was captured on video by Fight Hype. The brief conversation, which appeared quite cordial, involved Charlo wanting to meet Bivol at a catchweight for what would surely be a major match. Bivol, however, made it clear that he wasn’t eager to drop weight to fight Charlo with no title belt on the line. Credit Charlo for stepping forward, but it’s hard to imagine Bivol biting at this point in his career.
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
Alex Pereira Wagers $50k Against Schaub And Chimaev That He Will Beat ‘Borz’, Wants To Make It Official
Alex Pereira responded to Brendan Schaub’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev will beat him with ease. “Poatan” wants Schaub and “Borz” to bet against him. Alex Pereira has yet to secure a middleweight title challenger, but he has already found a potential opponent in Khamzat Chimaev. The pair have been expressing the desire to take on one another in Brazil and while nothing is concrete yet, “Poatan” has proposed multiple $50,000 bets to “Borz” and Brendan Schaub.
MMAmania.com
Terrell Owens pops, drops salty CVS customer in unofficial celebrity boxing audition (Video)
Take two of these (hands) and call me in the morning. NFL great Terrell Owens and his unnamed opponent were already fired up after shopping at CVS in Inglewood, Calif., partly because of the pharmacy chain’s blatant markups, but mostly because of the 17 trees that had to be sacrificed for their six-foot receipts.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 1