Brendan Loughnane Scores Clinical Finish of Bubba Jenkins to Get $1m & Featherweight Title – PFL World Championship 2022 Results (Highlights)

Jan Blachowicz got the surprise of a lifetime when he exited the plane in Las Vegas last week. The last PPV event of the year is just a few weeks away. The UFC will be headed to Las Vegas to close out the year at UFC 282. The event was originally supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately for Procházka he suffered an injury just a few weeks before his first title defense and was pulled from the card. Not only was he removed from the event, but he was forced to relinquish his title.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO