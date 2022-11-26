Brendan Loughnane Scores Clinical Finish of Bubba Jenkins to Get $1m & Featherweight Title – PFL World Championship 2022 Results (Highlights)

Read full article on original website
Related
Tecia Torres is Expecting First Child With Raquel Pennington
Tecia Torres is expecting her first child with fellow UFC fighter Raquel Pennington. Torres, 33, will take a break from fighting to start a family, joining Amanda Nunes and Nina Nunes as parents who both fight in the UFC. ‘The Tiny Tornado’ and Pennington have been together for several years and are taking their relationship to the next level. The UFC strawweight announced her pregnancy on Instagram by saying:
Chael Sonnen Would Bet On Jon Jones Even If Pitted Against Gordon Ryan, Tyson Fury: ‘I’m Taking Jon’
Chael Sonnen would be willing to bet on Jon Jones, no matter the combat sport or even the opponent. From coaching a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ together to fighting Jones in 2013, the former UFC title challenger hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with Jones. But, what Sonnen has seen from Jones is that he’s very skilled in just about wherever the fight goes and isn’t afraid of a good challenge.
Stephen Thompson Explains Why He Took The Fight With Kevin Holland Following Layoff
Stephen Thompson explains why Kevin Holland is the right opponent for him. UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is returning to the UFC following a lengthy layoff. He is one of the top fighters in the 170-pound division but has been rather picky when it comes to opponents. Now he is slated to face Kevin Holland in his next outing and is explaining why he chose Holland.
Jan Blachowicz Explains How He Was The Last To Know He Would Be Fighting For The Title
Jan Blachowicz got the surprise of a lifetime when he exited the plane in Las Vegas last week. The last PPV event of the year is just a few weeks away. The UFC will be headed to Las Vegas to close out the year at UFC 282. The event was originally supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately for Procházka he suffered an injury just a few weeks before his first title defense and was pulled from the card. Not only was he removed from the event, but he was forced to relinquish his title.
Nate Diaz Is Now Officially A Free Agent Following His Removal From the UFC Roster
Nate Diaz has officially parted ways with the UFC. Diaz’s fourth-round submission against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 was the last fight on his contract. The Stockton native wasn’t interested in re-signing with the UFC, but the promotion surely made efforts. Nearly two and a half months after beating Ferguson, the 37-year-old has been removed from the UFC roster. Damon Martin of MMAFighting broke the news on Twitter by saying:
Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’
Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
Alex Pereira Reveals He Was Scared To Fight Sean Strickland: ‘This Guy Wants To Kill Me’
Even a guy like Alex Pereira has fear in his system. The UFC Middleweight Champion is as scary as they come, especially after dispatching of Israel Adesanya once again to take the throne at UFC 281. But, don’t let Pereira’s insane knockout power blind you, he’s still human after all… he has feelings like the rest of us.
Paddy Pimblett Reacts to UFC 282 Co-Main Event Promotion, Predicts First-Round Finish Against Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett has discussed his UFC 282 matchup against Jared Gordon being promoted to the co-main event. Jiri Prochazka’s severe shoulder injury forced him to withdraw from UFC 282 and shockingly vacate the light heavyweight title. Consequently, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz was moved to the main event with the 205-pound title on the line. Pimblett vs. Gordon was then bumped up to the co-main event. During a quick interview on the UFC Europe Twitter account, ‘The Baddy’ had this to say about having his fight moved up:
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’
UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
Alex Pereira Wagers $50k Against Schaub And Chimaev That He Will Beat ‘Borz’, Wants To Make It Official
Alex Pereira responded to Brendan Schaub’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev will beat him with ease. “Poatan” wants Schaub and “Borz” to bet against him. Alex Pereira has yet to secure a middleweight title challenger, but he has already found a potential opponent in Khamzat Chimaev. The pair have been expressing the desire to take on one another in Brazil and while nothing is concrete yet, “Poatan” has proposed multiple $50,000 bets to “Borz” and Brendan Schaub.
Alex Pereira Details The Injury That Could Have Kept Him Out Of UFC 281 Title Fight
Alex Pereira is the newest UFC champion although he almost didn’t make it to the event at UFC 281. Just a few weeks removed from his UFC 281 win over Israel Adesanya, new UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira is in all his glory. Coming into the bout with Adesanya, Pereira was ahead in their meetings 2-0. He defeated the former UFC champion twice in kickboxing before making the transition over to MMA. When the two were first set to meet many people believed that the smaller gloves of MMA would make a difference and many were picking Adesanya to win.
Conor McGregor Has UFC Return Slowed Down by USADA: ‘McGregor Is Not Enrolled In Our Testing Pool’
Due to USADA requirements, Conor McGregor probably won’t fight in the UFC until mid-2023. ‘The Notorious’ last fought against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, where he lost after a gruesome leg injury ended the fight. McGregor had to undergo surgery and endured a difficult rehab process to recover. The former two-division champion is healed up and done filming the Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal, which means a return to the Octagon in 2023 is likely.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reiterates Retirement is Permanent: ‘I Promise Mother’
Khabib Nurmagomedov has no plans to fight again. Nurmagomedov’s retirement after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020 was one of the most emotional scenes in MMA history. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s dad and coach, passed away in July 2020, and the UFC Hall of Famer’s mother didn’t want him to continue fighting.
Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’
Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
Sean Strickland Involved in Another Road Rage Incident Weeks Away From UFC Return
Controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has once again found himself in the middle of a road rage incident. Just weeks away from his return to the Octagon, Strickland once again was part of a verbal altercation while driving. MMA Mania shared a clip of the incident and the aftermath on Twitter where it appears a driver took issue with Strickland being on his phone while driving. In the clip, Strickland says:
Brendan Schaub Has No Problem If Conor McGregor Uses PED’s For Recovery: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’
Brendan Schaub wouldn’t judge Conor McGregor if he was on steroids right now. Many people are led to believe the UFC superstar is on performance-enhancing drugs, considering his absence from the USADA testing pool in 2022. One person in particular is UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith, who claims McGregor is on ‘the juice’ and ‘The Notorious’ hit back at him for it.
Anthony Smith Responds To Conor McGregor’s Latest Statement About His USADA Situation: ‘Different Rules Apply To Him’
Anthony Smith clarified his read on Conor McGregor’s pullout from USADA. “Lionheart” questioned how it was possible for “The Notorious” to pull out and do what he wants. While hinting at his UFC return, Conor McGregor found an enemy in Anthony Smith. The two have been...
Watch: Training Footage Showing Khamzat Chimaev Submitting Neil Magny
Training footage of Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny has been leaked. There is supposed to be a golden rule about not posting any sparring footage, but not everyone follows the rule. UFC welterweights ‘Borz’ and ‘The Haitian Sensation’ were getting some work in at Renzo Gracie’s New York gym when somebody recorded them training together to improve their jiu-jitsu.
Tyson Fury On His Life After Beating Wladimir Klitschko: ‘It’s Almost Been A Curse’
Tyson Fury reflected on his win over Wladimir Klitschko seven years ago. “The Gypsy King” will face Derek Chisora this weekend to defend his WBC belt. On September 28, 2015, the underdog Tyson Fury broke into the scene by dethroning Wladimir Klitschko and become the IBF, IBO, WBA (Super) and WBO heavyweight champion. Needless to say, Fury catapulted his career to superstardom but contrary to what many expect, “The Gypsy King” is not happy.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0