Paddy Pimblett Apologizes To Woman Via Video Doorbell After His Dog Pooped In Her Yard: ‘I Just Feel Terrible’
Paddy Pimblett humbly alerted someone that his dog took a ‘sloppy s**t’ in their yard. When ‘The Baddy’ isn’t fighting, he’s enjoying life and eating well. Pimblett’s humble personality outside the Octagon was recently shown in a video on social media. The UFC lightweight was walking his dog when he found himself in a tricky situation. He appeared on a stranger’s Ring doorbell and had this to say:
Tecia Torres is Expecting First Child With Raquel Pennington
Tecia Torres is expecting her first child with fellow UFC fighter Raquel Pennington. Torres, 33, will take a break from fighting to start a family, joining Amanda Nunes and Nina Nunes as parents who both fight in the UFC. ‘The Tiny Tornado’ and Pennington have been together for several years and are taking their relationship to the next level. The UFC strawweight announced her pregnancy on Instagram by saying:
Paddy Pimblett Reacts to UFC 282 Co-Main Event Promotion, Predicts First-Round Finish Against Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett has discussed his UFC 282 matchup against Jared Gordon being promoted to the co-main event. Jiri Prochazka’s severe shoulder injury forced him to withdraw from UFC 282 and shockingly vacate the light heavyweight title. Consequently, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Jan Blachowicz was moved to the main event with the 205-pound title on the line. Pimblett vs. Gordon was then bumped up to the co-main event. During a quick interview on the UFC Europe Twitter account, ‘The Baddy’ had this to say about having his fight moved up:
Jan Blachowicz Explains How He Was The Last To Know He Would Be Fighting For The Title
Jan Blachowicz got the surprise of a lifetime when he exited the plane in Las Vegas last week. The last PPV event of the year is just a few weeks away. The UFC will be headed to Las Vegas to close out the year at UFC 282. The event was originally supposed to be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira. Unfortunately for Procházka he suffered an injury just a few weeks before his first title defense and was pulled from the card. Not only was he removed from the event, but he was forced to relinquish his title.
Nate Diaz Is Now Officially A Free Agent Following His Removal From the UFC Roster
Nate Diaz has officially parted ways with the UFC. Diaz’s fourth-round submission against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 was the last fight on his contract. The Stockton native wasn’t interested in re-signing with the UFC, but the promotion surely made efforts. Nearly two and a half months after beating Ferguson, the 37-year-old has been removed from the UFC roster. Damon Martin of MMAFighting broke the news on Twitter by saying:
Alex Pereira Reveals He Was Scared To Fight Sean Strickland: ‘This Guy Wants To Kill Me’
Even a guy like Alex Pereira has fear in his system. The UFC Middleweight Champion is as scary as they come, especially after dispatching of Israel Adesanya once again to take the throne at UFC 281. But, don’t let Pereira’s insane knockout power blind you, he’s still human after all… he has feelings like the rest of us.
Ref admits cheating TWICE for Manny Pacquiao in WBC interview
Carlos Padilla Jr. is in the eye of a storm after laughing about helping Manny Pacquiao to cheat his way to victory against Nedal Hussien in 2000. Padilla, who like Pacquiao is Filipino, allowed the eight-weight champion extra time to recover, which ordinarily would have seen his fellow countryman counted out.
Alex Pereira Wagers $50k Against Schaub And Chimaev That He Will Beat ‘Borz’, Wants To Make It Official
Alex Pereira responded to Brendan Schaub’s claim that Khamzat Chimaev will beat him with ease. “Poatan” wants Schaub and “Borz” to bet against him. Alex Pereira has yet to secure a middleweight title challenger, but he has already found a potential opponent in Khamzat Chimaev. The pair have been expressing the desire to take on one another in Brazil and while nothing is concrete yet, “Poatan” has proposed multiple $50,000 bets to “Borz” and Brendan Schaub.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reiterates Retirement is Permanent: ‘I Promise Mother’
Khabib Nurmagomedov has no plans to fight again. Nurmagomedov’s retirement after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020 was one of the most emotional scenes in MMA history. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s dad and coach, passed away in July 2020, and the UFC Hall of Famer’s mother didn’t want him to continue fighting.
Sean Strickland Involved in Another Road Rage Incident Weeks Away From UFC Return
Controversial UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has once again found himself in the middle of a road rage incident. Just weeks away from his return to the Octagon, Strickland once again was part of a verbal altercation while driving. MMA Mania shared a clip of the incident and the aftermath on Twitter where it appears a driver took issue with Strickland being on his phone while driving. In the clip, Strickland says:
Brendan Schaub Has No Problem If Conor McGregor Uses PED’s For Recovery: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’
Brendan Schaub wouldn’t judge Conor McGregor if he was on steroids right now. Many people are led to believe the UFC superstar is on performance-enhancing drugs, considering his absence from the USADA testing pool in 2022. One person in particular is UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith, who claims McGregor is on ‘the juice’ and ‘The Notorious’ hit back at him for it.
Anthony Smith Responds To Conor McGregor’s Latest Statement About His USADA Situation: ‘Different Rules Apply To Him’
Anthony Smith clarified his read on Conor McGregor’s pullout from USADA. “Lionheart” questioned how it was possible for “The Notorious” to pull out and do what he wants. While hinting at his UFC return, Conor McGregor found an enemy in Anthony Smith. The two have been...
Dana Brooke Wraps Herself In Caution Tape To Celebrate 34th Birthday
Dana Brooke has been one of the most under-utilized talent in the WWE. Despite her long tenure, Brooke has not tasted huge success yet. However, she has been on point when it comes to training. Now, she has dropped a treat for the fans to celebrate her birthday,. Dana Brooke...
Look: Paige Spiranac Is A Big Fan Of The World Cup
World Cup fever has hit the United States like a tidal wave ahead of tomorrow's huge USA-Iran game. This week, social media influencer Paige Spiranac gave her thoughts on the World Cup. Taking to Twitter, the former golfer turned influencer revealed that this is her first year following the World...
