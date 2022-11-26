Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US to Help Ukraine Repair Power Grid After Russian Attacks
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to announce Tuesday an aid package to help Ukraine deal with damage to its electrical system caused by Russian attacks. The announcement comes on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania. Senior U.S. officials told reporters the aid...
Voice of America
NATO Foreign Ministers Focus on Rebuilding Ukraine's Power Infrastructure
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he expects the message from a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Romania to be that all allies need to do more when it comes to helping Ukraine repair its damaged infrastructure and to provide Ukraine with more defenses from Russian air attacks.
Voice of America
Russia Postpones Cairo Talks With US Under New START Nuclear Treaty
Russia postponed nuclear weapons talks with the United States set to take place this week in Cairo, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, with neither side giving a reason for the postponement. Officials from the two countries were scheduled to meet in the Egyptian capital from Nov. 29 to...
Voice of America
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support
Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
Voice of America
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Warns of New Week of Russian Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Sunday the coming week could be as difficult as the past week when Russian missile strikes caused widespread damage to the country's electrical grid. Speaking during his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military and other state entities are preparing, and he thanked the...
Voice of America
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers
KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
Voice of America
NATO to Discuss Beefing Up Defenses Across Europe
NATO foreign ministers are to meet for two days in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, starting Tuesday to pledge their continuing support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. At a news conference Monday, after a meeting with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asked the alliance to step up its support in the region.
Voice of America
Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial
Brussels — Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. Now, six and a half years later, Brussels will host its biggest ever criminal trial. Jury selection begins on Wednesday ahead of hearings into the charges against the nine alleged jihadists accused of taking part in the March 2016 suicide bombings.
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Voice of America
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Jakarta — Following this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit during Russia's war on Ukraine. They also discussed the U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia.
Voice of America
Iran Bank Manager Fired for Serving Unveiled Woman: Media
TEHRAN, IRAN — An Iranian bank manager who served an unveiled woman has been fired, local media reported on Sunday, as demonstrations triggered by the mandatory head covering rule shake the Islamic republic. Women in the country of more than 80 million people are required to cover their heads,...
Voice of America
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Voice of America
Slovenians Back Bill to Depoliticize Public TV
Ljubljana, Slovenia — Slovenians in a referendum on Sunday backed a bill to reduce political influence and restore editorial independence to the EU country's public television. Media and civil organizations have slammed what they see as biased coverage by RTV Slovenija — the country's main public broadcaster with more...
Voice of America
Cuba Holds Local Elections as Opposition Candidates Condemn Pressure
Havana — Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. More than 8 million Cubans aged 16 and older (of a population of 11.2 million) are eligible to...
Voice of America
US-Backed Kurdish Commander: US Needs Stronger Position on Turkish Threat
Hasakah, Syria — Turkish forces have launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militants in northeastern Syria and Iraq in recent days, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed Kurdish groups for last week’s bombing in Istanbul. Kurdish groups have denied responsibility for that attack and say Turkish...
Voice of America
China Owns 400 Nuclear Warheads, According to Pentagon Report
Pentagon — A Pentagon report warns that China now has more than 400 nuclear warheads, approximately doubling its nuclear arsenal in just two years, while its military has increased “unsafe” and “unprofessional” military behavior toward the United States and its allies in the region, especially Taiwan.
Voice of America
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks
ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Former Spymaster Takes Command of Powerful Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's new military chief, General Asim Munir, took command Tuesday of the country's nuclear-equipped armed forces amid renewed threats of terrorism and growing calls for him to take the powerful institution out of politics. The former head of the country's main spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), assumed...
Voice of America
White House Seeks More Aid for Ukraine Before Republicans Take Control of House
The Biden administration is seeking $37 billion in aid for Ukraine in the coming weeks before the new Congress convenes in January. Michelle Quinn reports.
