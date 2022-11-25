DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Police say two pedestrians died after they were struck by an SUV that also crashed Sunday into a suburban Chicago building. Des Plaines police said the SUV crossed oncoming lanes on Northwest Highway and struck two pedestrians just after noon Sunday in the Cook County city northwest of Chicago. Police said the two victims, a 42-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, both later died. Deputy Chief Matt Matzl of the Des Plaines Fire Department says the SUV’s driver also struck a building and a gas main in the crash. A 71-year-old man who was driving the SUV did not suffer serious injuries and neither did two children who were his passengers.

