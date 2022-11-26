Read full article on original website
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Volleyball Opens Postseason Play on Thursday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan volleyball team is set to open play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday at Ohio's Convocation Center. The Chippewas (20-11) will take on Xavier (19-11) at 5 p.m. at the Bobcats' Convocation Center. Ohio (19-11) is scheduled to play Valparaiso...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Men's Basketball Outshot by California Baptist 77-61
RIVERSIDE, Calif.—Brian Taylor finished with a career and game-high 20 points and Jesse Zarzuela scored 16 points, but it was not enough as California Baptist shot 65 percent in the second half and outscored Central Michigan 23-11 over the game's final 10 minutes to register a 77-61 men's basketball win over the Chippewas Saturday evening at the CBU Events Center.
MLive.com
Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered
DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
MLive.com
Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth
DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
Gladwin Marching Band Helps Stranded Motorist Hours Before State Championship Game
Some people may not believe in good karma, but the Gladwin Flying G’s definitely do. Hours before Gladwin High School’s football team took down Frankenmuth to win their first state title, the marching band took on an opponent of their own: a car blocking the offramp to Ford Field.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
MLive.com
Gladwin’s state-title quest comes down to ‘Something’s gotta give’ clash
GLADWIN, MI – In the thin margin between improbable and impossible, Gladwin thrives. And the Flying G’s are relishing the chance to roam in that realm once again.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
WNEM
Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest first alert forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26. Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:09 PM...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police looking for missing 61-year-old man
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking the public to help locate a 61-year-old man who is confused about his location. Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter Monday afternoon and wasn't sure about where he was. He believed he was at the U.S. 131 and 8 Mile Road interchange in Mecosta County, but he was not there when she arrived.
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
localspins.com
Album Review: Billy Strings goes back to Ionia County roots with ‘Me/And/Dad’
Raised in rural Muir, Billy Strings embraces tradition and features duets with his stepfather, Terry Barber, on his latest Rounder Records releases. The review at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR A VIDEO AND TO LISTEN TO AN ALBUM TRACK. After a Grammy Award, the Americana Music Association’s “Artist of the...
Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
Armed neighbors detain man after break-in at St. Charles home with kids, sheriff’s officials say
ST. CHARLES, MI — Neighbors with pistols detained a 32-year-old St. Charles man during an alarming post-Thanksgiving outburst that began seemingly as a public rant and progressed into a break-in at a home where children were present, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The suspect eventually was arrested...
