Hempstead, NY

Three-For-Three; Marshall Captures CAA Award For Third Consecutive Week

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt freshman Amar'e Marshall continued to cement himself as the top freshman in the conference as he was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week to open the 2022-23 season. The award was announced this morning by the conference office.
Hofstra Stays In-State for Road Game Against Iona

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team will in the state of New York for its next game, heading to New Rochelle to face Iona on Wednesday, November 30. Tip-off from Hynes Athletic Center will take place at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+,...
