Adam Ondra Just Onsighted 5.14d

Adam Ondra is having one of the best weeks of climbing of his life. After redpointing his second hardest route (5.15c) last Sunday and bouldering V15/16 on Tuesday, yesterday he onsighted 5.14d. The route he onsighted is the popular Klemen Bečan route, Water World 9a (5.14d), located in the Osp Cave in Slovenia. On 8a.nu, Ondra suggested that the route is likely lower-end 9a, especially with kneepads, but that that the unobvious nature of the climbing made it a difficult one to onsight.
Is Spain vs Germany on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Germany look to hit back at this World Cup 2022 after a shock defeat to Japan when they take on freescoring Spain.Hansi Flick’s side must beware a second straight group stage exit after coming unstuck over eight disastrous minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.• SPAIN VS GERMANY LIVE: Follow latest World Cup updatesMeanwhile, Luis Enrique’s side enjoyed a perfect start to life in Qatar, putting seven past a poor Costa Rica team in response to doubts over their prowess in front of goal.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are...
Today at the World Cup: Germany on the brink in Spain showdown

Spain and Germany go head to head in World Cup Group E on Sunday, while Japan will look to make it back-to-back victories when they face Costa Rica.Belgium can book their place in the last 16 with victory over Morocco, while Croatia will be out to make Canada’s coach eat his words when they meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.On Saturday, Lionel Messi helped Argentina get their campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Mexico, while Poland beat Saudi Arabia to leave Group C wide open. France became the first country to reach the knockout stage after they...
How to Watch Brazil Vs. Switzerland in 2022 World Cup

It was a bittersweet start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil. Richarlison scored twice, highlighted by a stunning scissor kick, to power FIFA's No. 1-ranked side past Serbia 2-0. But the opening-match victory in Qatar saw Brazilian superstar Neymar exit with a right ankle injury. Neymar suffered a...
Jonathan Siegrist Sending a Squamish 5.13d

Jonathan Siegrist climbs The K-town Connector at Fferys Wheel in Squamish. The 5.13d is one of the most popular at the grade this close to town. It starts up The Perfect Wife, an-oft climbed 5.13c, before branching off left high up. Siegrist visited Squamish this summer to repeat several hard...
Ghost Ships of Abandoned Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort

Koh Chang Grand Lagoona Resort also known as the „Ghost Ship Hotel“ or Galaxy Hotel is an abandoned hotel, closed down for „renovations“ a few years ago, but didn’t open again. It is one of the creepiest and most abandoned places in Thailand. It started...
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo

The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
Another Huge New Ice Climb in B.C. is WI3

North of Lillooet is an ice climbing area with routes over 400 metres and up to WI6. The area was only recently discovered and is called Top Gun. On Nov. 26, Tim Nielsen and Josh Zahl climbed a new “fun and varied route in a fantastic setting.” They called it You Can Be My Wingman Anytime and graded the 300-metre WI3. It’s one of the biggest new routes at the grade climbed in a decade in the province.
Drone video captures surfers braving liquid mountains at Nazaré

A new drone video has surfaced demonstrating yet again just how effective UAVs have been in bringing spectators up close and personal with improved footage of surfers as they negotiate waves – this time in some of the most enormous swells the ocean can muster. The newest example of...
Nordic woman washing clothes in winter feels like an obstacle course we wouldn't survive

Laundry day is one of the most dreadful days of our week. Whether you use a washer at home or go to a laundromat, it is a big task to accomplish or so we think. If you live in Nordic countries, closer to the north pole, doing laundry is such a big ordeal that will make us feel embarrassed to complain about our process. Jonna Jinton lives in Gothenburg, Sweden, and documents her life living in an extremely cold place.

