A traffic stop on Friday night has resulted in charges for drug possession. According to the Lebanon Police report an officer on patrol in the area of North Jefferson and Fourth when they allegedly observed a pickup striking the curb and nearly hitting a pole. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lilyana Cooke was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody. When Cooke was searched she was found in possession of a marijuana pipe. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle. When the officer searched the vehicle, a baggie with a small amount of marijuana, and another with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were seized. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Cooke on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO