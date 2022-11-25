Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Galena police officer appears in municipal court on shoplifting charges
MIAMI, Okla. – A former Galena police officer accused of shoplifting from the Miami Wal-Mart is possibly facing more shoplifting complaints, according to Miami City Attorney Ben Loring. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, appeared in Miami Municipal Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to two citations...
Springfield man arrested for domestic assault after playing Pokémon Go; 6 guns confiscated
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after police responded to a call about a woman being assaulted by a man with a gun. Cole Curtis Penson, 36, of Springfield, was formally charged with one felony count of first-degree domestic assault and six felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm on Nov. 23. […]
Man who paralyzed Springfield officer with SUV court appearance scheduled
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man accused of running over a Springfield Police Officer in 2020 was in court on Nov. 28, 2022. Jon Routh’s attorney appeared in a Greene County courthouse for a hearing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Apr. 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Routh has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Previous […]
Jamie Waterman enters not guilty plea as accessory in deadly kidnapping case
Jamie Waterman waived a formal reading of his indictment and entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Missouri.
Bolivar community working to locate missing teen
BOLIVAR, Mo. – A Bolivar family is desperate for some answers after their 16-year-old daughter, Kaitlynn Dooley, went missing. An investigation is currently underway at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department after Kaitlynn has been gone for two weeks. “14 days,” said Kaitlynn’s stepmom Nadia Dooley. “I just feel like now it’s past just running away and […]
Body found in basement after Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 pm. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Monett Fire […]
houstonherald.com
Numerous charges for man arrested in Texas County, patrol says
A Springfield man was arrested on several charges Tuesday afternoon in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Wyatt D. Deckard, 25, was charged with DWI, driving while revoked, speeding 85 in a 55 mph zone, having no insurance and wearing no seat belt. He is held in the...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for deadly Ozark County shooting in July
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered issued a suspended sentence for an Ozark County man for the death of another man in July. The judge sentenced Brian Mathew Dunaway, 42, of Theodosia, to ten years in prison, but suspending all ten years. He pleaded guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge.
KTTS
Fatal Springfield Crash Part Of Deadly Holiday Travel Weekend
(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says eight people died on Missouri roads over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from nine fatalities a year ago. Troopers say four people died in a three-car crash Thanksgiving night on I-44 west of Springfield. Joshua Wamsley, 33, and Danielle Dillman, 36, both from...
KYTV
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
myozarksonline.com
Traffic stop and drug arrest
A traffic stop on Friday night has resulted in charges for drug possession. According to the Lebanon Police report an officer on patrol in the area of North Jefferson and Fourth when they allegedly observed a pickup striking the curb and nearly hitting a pole. During the stop, a passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Lilyana Cooke was found to have a warrant and was taken into custody. When Cooke was searched she was found in possession of a marijuana pipe. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the investigation and alerted on the vehicle. When the officer searched the vehicle, a baggie with a small amount of marijuana, and another with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were seized. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Cooke on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Before I was old enough to begin school
This is the second in a series of stories written by Guy Howard Jr. about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. I was born in Schell City, in Vernon County, Missouri....
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Springfield nightclub still grappling with Club Q shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Emotions are still running high at a Springfield nightclub following the news of a deadly shooting in Colorado. Last week, five people were killed in Colorado Springs at an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Locally, staff members at Martha’s Vineyard, a club known for its drag shows, hope the violence will end. “It almost knocks […]
KYTV
MIRACLE CHILD: Finnegan the fighter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ‘(We) never thought it would happen to us...” a sentiment many Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals families say. The Johnsons are no different. They relied on CMN Hospitals to support them through the most difficult time in the life of their child. It was...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
Four killed Thanksgiving night crash, I-44 at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol release details regarding quadruple fatal crash along I-44 near Springfield on Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The MICU (Major Incident Crash Unit) of Troop D assisted MSgt Michael Frazier’s investigation of the three vehicle crash. GOOGLE MAPS LOCATION OF CRASH SCENE. Josh Wamsley, 33, of Springfield was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram...
hulalandblog.com
The Birthplace of Route 66 in Springfield MO: Classic Cars, a Muffler Man & a Hotel Where Elvis Stayed
This post may contain some affiliate links, which means I’ll make a little money on anything you choose to purchase. But of course, I only recommend my absolute favorites to you. Thank you for supporting the brands that make the Lincoln Travel Co possible. Springfield, Missouri (not to be...
Strafford man pleads guilty to kidnapping and manslaughter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of two men charged in the 2019 murder and kidnapping of 34-year-old Elijah McReynolds has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Online court records show that William Skaggs changed his plea on Monday (11/21/22) to guilty to charges of kidnapping and involuntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with Greene County […]
