Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
ksl.com
Why the Utah Governor's Mansion is decked out in a Roaring '20s theme this Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox each beamed brightly Tuesday as fourth-grade students from Midvale Elementary School hovered around a Christmas tree decked out in the governor's office inside their residence, the Kearns Mansion. The overly enthused children hung ornaments with their pictures...
mynews4.com
Nevada's Silver Alert policy changed after elderly couple went missing, husband died
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After an Indiana man died in rural Nevada earlier this year, the state has now changed the way it issues Silver Alerts for missing elderly people. Ronnie and Beverly Barker were on an RV trip from Oregon to Arizona in March....
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
nevadabusiness.com
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada
Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
Antelope Valley Press
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in West
RENO, Nev. — Conservationists have notified US wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity has sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
lehifreepress.com
Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season
Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
ksl.com
Prison time ordered for business owner convicted of stealing millions from government
SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona business owner found guilty in Utah of making false claims to the government in order to obtain a $99 million contract will serve federal prison time and forfeit over $2 million from multiple bank accounts, district court records show. Whitney McBride, 41, of...
‘Superbug’ linked to 63 deaths statewide; 26 care facilities in Southern Nevada report cases
A "superbug" known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds?
Following an October meeting of the Interim Finance Committee, just $135 million of the more than $2.7 billion state general aid (less than 5 percent) remained unallocated. The post Where is Nevada spending its $2.7 billion in American Rescue Plan funds? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press
Prolonged cold means higher heating bills in northeastern Nevada
ELKO – Heating bills for the month of November are going to be much higher than they were last November, based on temperature calculations by the National Weather Service. So far this month the “heating degree days” factor for Elko is roughly 62% higher than November 2021. The level is also 40% higher than an average November.
Comments / 0