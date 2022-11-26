ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada

Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Antelope Valley Press

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in West

RENO, Nev. — Conservationists have notified US wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity has sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph

STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Prolonged cold means higher heating bills in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Heating bills for the month of November are going to be much higher than they were last November, based on temperature calculations by the National Weather Service. So far this month the “heating degree days” factor for Elko is roughly 62% higher than November 2021. The level is also 40% higher than an average November.
ELKO, NV

