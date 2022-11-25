Read full article on original website
Related
Triple shooting in Waterbury
Three men have been shot and wounded in Waterbury on West Main Street in front of Otto’s Convenience and Smoke shop before being rushed to hospitals
Man who fired BBs at Planned Parenthood clinic in Pasadena to plead guilty
A convicted felon from the Inland Empire who fired BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena nearly a dozen times has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for interfering with women seeking abortions, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 54, of Ontario, also...
Comments / 0