ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate

By Zach Schonfeld
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TraUO_0jO250Pw00

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said he asked former President Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

The rapper, in a Twitter video posted on Thursday evening, said he mentioned a campaign during a recent meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, also tweeting a series of “Ye 24” graphics.

“I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video in the Twitter post. “I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard.”

Ye went on to say Trump screamed at him during the meeting about a run.

“When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was going to lose — I mean has that ever worked for anyone in history,” Ye said in the video. “I’m like hold on, hold on, hold on, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The rap mogul made a long-shot bid for the White House in 2020, but has been a past supporter of Trump, meeting with him in the Oval Office in 2018.

One day after the 2020 presidential election, the rapper tweeted a photo of him in front of a state map of the U.S. with the caption, “KANYE 2024.”

In a September interview with ABC, Ye indicated he has future political aspirations.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ye told the network’s Linsey Davis.

In his newest series of videos, Ye said he believed Trump should have freed Jan. 6, 2021, prisoners when he “had the chance.”

Trump has called the treatment of the Jan. 6 prisoners “very unfair” and in September called into a rally just outside the D.C. jail held to support them.

Prosecutors have charged hundreds of defendants in connection with the attack, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

GOP, Trump’s potential 2024 rivals criticize Nick Fuentes dinner

Top GOP figures and potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates spent the weekend criticizing former President Trump after reports surfaced that he had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with known white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Trump on Saturday blamed Ye, the rapper formally known as Kanye West, for arriving to a planned dinner between the two men with three […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’

In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
FLORIDA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Warned By Lawyer He Could Lose His Kids Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments have already had a devastating impact on his career, but the consequences may hurt his family life as well. The controversial Chicago rap mogul, who is currently entangled in a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claimed on Tuesday (November 1) that his former lawyer warned him his inflammatory remarks could cost him custody of their four children.
hotnewhiphop.com

Israel Responds To Kanye West’s “Shalom” Tweet

The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West’s return to Twitter. The country of Israel has responded to Kanye West coming back to Twitter. The Donda rapper tweeted out “Shalom” following his return to the social media platform. “We would very much like to be excluded...
Vibe

Kanye West To Run For President In 2024

Kanye West has confirmed his plans to run for president in 2024. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, revealed the news during a spontaneous on-camera interview. According to The Wrap, the Chicago-bred musician was joined in the video by far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. The outlet reported Yiannopoulous, who worked as an intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is said to be working on the campaign. More from VIBE.comKanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake's MusicATL Jacob Says He Wasn't Paid For Work On Kanye West's 'Donda 2'Adidas Set To Sell Kanye West's Designs Without Yeezy Brand...
COLORADO STATE
realitytitbit.com

North is still Kanye West's biggest fan and you can't tell her nothing else

North is still Kanye West‘s biggest fan and you ‘can’t tell her nothing else’ as she uses her father’s songs in her viral TikTok videos. On her TikTok account, which she shares with her mother, she has been posting videos of herself daily. Kim and North tend to collaborate on TikTok and in a matter of minutes, their videos go viral as fans have been loving all the mother-daughter content.
Complex

Kanye West Posts Tweet, Confirming Reinstatement of Twitter Account

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is back on Twitter. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a tweet posted on Sunday. West also tweeted the word “shalom,” a Hebrew greeting. West was locked out of his Twitter account after posting the...
dayton247now.com

Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s fourth Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. Eachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.” “We are all devastated at the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy