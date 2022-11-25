ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI
B100

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

Grounded On Stage at UW-W’s Hicklin Theatre

The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the second show of the Theatre/Dance season with “Grounded” by George Brant. Directed by Bruce Cohen, this production will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre from November 29- December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3-4 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
WHITEWATER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin

It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
WISCONSIN STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties

Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels focuses on path ahead

By my nature, I’m a windshield guy, not a rearview mirror guy. I’m always looking forward. How can we solve problems, grow, evolve? But in the wake of this month’s election I do want to take a moment to look back, mostly to express my gratitude. Despite...
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

UW-W Chancellor Finalists & Public Forums Announced

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced on Tuesday five finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, a university with more than 11,000 students on two campuses that offer 60 majors, 21 master’s degree programs, one doctoral degree, and one education specialist degree.
Daily Cardinal

Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
MADISON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Community Foundation Grants in Action

LEGO League (FLL) programs in all three elementary schools: “Lincoln Brick. Layers” (Lisa Kaminski, Advisor), “Washington Brick Layers” (Chris Nate and. Valerie Troxel, Advisors) and “Lakeview Bricklayers” (Sara Brautigam,. Advisor). The students build their robots from kits called Spike Prime but. have to stylize...
WHITEWATER, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy