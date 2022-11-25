Read full article on original website
Related
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
marquette.edu
Former Wisconsin governor to go ‘On the Issues’ to discuss surviving as an Alzheimer’s caregiver, Dec. 1
MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber will discuss surviving as an Alzheimer’s caregiver as the featured guest in an upcoming “On the Issues” program with Alan Borsuk, senior fellow in law and public policy, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 12:15 p.m., at Marquette University Law School’s Eckstein Hall.
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
Five Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
whitewaterbanner.com
Grounded On Stage at UW-W’s Hicklin Theatre
The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the second show of the Theatre/Dance season with “Grounded” by George Brant. Directed by Bruce Cohen, this production will run in Hicklin Studio Theatre from November 29- December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and December 3-4 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale for the performances and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. The Hicklin Studio Theatre is located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, WI 53190.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Check out holiday lights displays around southeast Wisconsin
It's time to get in the holiday spirit, and there are beautiful light displays all over southeastern Wisconsin to help you do just that. The fun and colorful arrangement will feature more than 80 life-sized stuffed animals in the ground floor windows of BMO Tower. The display will also be illuminated at night.
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Wisconsin Counties
Two horses in Wisconsin have tested positive for strangles. One horse is a 22-year-old Percheron gelding that resides at a boarding facility in Racine County. He was sampled for strangles on October 29 after showing respiratory signs and abscessing. The horse was placed under voluntary quarantine. Strangles was confirmed on November 2, and the horse is now recovering. Other horses in the barn also showed clinical signs and were seen by other veterinarians.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michels focuses on path ahead
By my nature, I’m a windshield guy, not a rearview mirror guy. I’m always looking forward. How can we solve problems, grow, evolve? But in the wake of this month’s election I do want to take a moment to look back, mostly to express my gratitude. Despite...
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W Chancellor Finalists & Public Forums Announced
University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced on Tuesday five finalists for the position of chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, a university with more than 11,000 students on two campuses that offer 60 majors, 21 master’s degree programs, one doctoral degree, and one education specialist degree.
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
whitewaterbanner.com
Whitewater Community Foundation Grants in Action
LEGO League (FLL) programs in all three elementary schools: “Lincoln Brick. Layers” (Lisa Kaminski, Advisor), “Washington Brick Layers” (Chris Nate and. Valerie Troxel, Advisors) and “Lakeview Bricklayers” (Sara Brautigam,. Advisor). The students build their robots from kits called Spike Prime but. have to stylize...
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5″ tall, about 276 lbs. with short brown hair and greenish eyes. He was last...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Bowl Projections For Championship Week
The Wisconsin Badgers lost their final regular season game to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. The Badgers finished their season at 6-6. They are bowl eligible and will be coached in some form by new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers will get a few helpful practices to develop...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
Comments / 0