Narcity

6 Alberta Christmas Markets To Explore This Festive Season & Some Have Real Reindeer

The festive season is almost upon us and if you're looking to get in the holiday mood, you can explore one of Alberta's stunning Christmas markets. These markets have it all, from gorgeous handmade gifts to plenty of festive snacks and some even have some real-life reindeer to really bring the magic of Christmas to life.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the World’s Largest Ice Rink

The Rideau Canal Skateway is the world’s largest ice rink, and it is truly an awe-inspiring sight to behold. This picturesque ribbon of white curves gracefully through some of Ottawa’s most iconic landmarks and green spaces. Every year thousands of people gather to experience this unique public space on skates or simply take in its beauty from afar. Let’s take a closer look at this natural winter wonder!

