ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay Comes Up Short, Falls to UIC 78-64

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team couldn't close the gap in a 78-64 loss to the UIC Flames in their home opener Saturday night. The Phoenix (0-6, 0-0 HL) had two players in double figures, led by Brock Heffner's 19 points. GB trailed by a single-digit margin with under three minutes to play, but UIC pulled away late.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week

The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
GREEN BAY, WI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Appleton, WI

The beautiful city of Appleton is the largest city of all the Fox Cities in Outagamie County in the state of Wisconsin. Situated on the Fox River, there’s a reason why Appleton has so many residents compared to the other Fox Cities. It’s one of the best places to...
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom

(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
FREEDOM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: The Beer Wall – part one

(WFRV) – It’s only the third installation of its kind in the State of Wisconsin. Local 5 Live gets a look at the Beer Wall at Primal Eats in Gillette where you can self-pour over 30 beers, allowing you to learn and sample a wide variety of beers on tap.
GILLETT, WI
wapl.com

Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
wtaq.com

Fatal Fire In Grand Chute Is Under Investigation

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that’s when they found the...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase

A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy