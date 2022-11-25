Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Comes Up Short, Falls to UIC 78-64
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay men's basketball team couldn't close the gap in a 78-64 loss to the UIC Flames in their home opener Saturday night. The Phoenix (0-6, 0-0 HL) had two players in double figures, led by Brock Heffner's 19 points. GB trailed by a single-digit margin with under three minutes to play, but UIC pulled away late.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Appleton, WI
The beautiful city of Appleton is the largest city of all the Fox Cities in Outagamie County in the state of Wisconsin. Situated on the Fox River, there’s a reason why Appleton has so many residents compared to the other Fox Cities. It’s one of the best places to...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom
(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: The Beer Wall – part one
(WFRV) – It’s only the third installation of its kind in the State of Wisconsin. Local 5 Live gets a look at the Beer Wall at Primal Eats in Gillette where you can self-pour over 30 beers, allowing you to learn and sample a wide variety of beers on tap.
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County dairy farm builds new robotic facility
Greg Gries of Libertyland Farms in Valders, Wis. They milk 320 cows and farm 1,200 acres. Libertyland Farms is the first dairy farm in Manitowoc County to have robotics in a brand new facility.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
Yielding to a solution: Residents demand road sign change along Highway 172
An Allouez resident is petitioning for yield signs along Highway 172 to be changed to stop signs, a debate that has spanned decades among local residents.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man accused of multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after leading police on chase
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles and leading police on a chase. He is now charged with Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Operating While Intoxicated (2nd Offense), and Felony Bail Jumping.
wtaq.com
Fatal Fire In Grand Chute Is Under Investigation
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Grand Chute Fire Department found a 55-year-old man and dog dead in a single-story duplex fire. The fire happened in the 600 block of S. Olson Ave. just before 8 p.m. Sunday. After crews put out the blaze, that’s when they found the...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Arrested Following Police Chase
A Fond du Lac man has been arrested following a police chase late last week. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 of East Johnson Street at around 9:00 p.m. Friday on a report of an SUV slamming into a vehicle and fleeing the scene. The vehicle...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Man wanted for multiple retail thefts in Brown County
The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man that has multiple warrants out for his arrest in relation to retail thefts.
