Related
Yardbarker

Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State

The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they're not overmatched against a big-name program. The Pilots gave No. 1 North Carolina a scare on Thanksgiving before falling 89-81. On Friday, they surprised Big East powerhouse Villanova, 83-71. They'll get...
shescatchingflights.com

13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼

If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
gotodestinations.com

8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)

Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
