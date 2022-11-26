ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ochaun Mathis offers update on postseason deliberations

Nebraska defender Ochaun Mathis offered some clarity on his postseason process on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ll soon be speaking with Mickey to see what the future holds. But right now I’m leaning toward the Draft,” Mathis posted on Twitter. Mathis has one season of eligibility remaining if he...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Matt Rhule brings renewed optimism to Nebraska Huskers football after hire

The Huskers officially announced Saturday that they completed a contract to make Matt Rhule their next head coach. Rhule formerly served as head coach at Baylor and Temple. The Carolina Panthers fired the Pennsylvania native on Oct. 10; Rhule finished his tenure in Charlotte with a record of 11-27 across three seasons. With Rhule’s arrival in Lincoln, there’s a renewed optimism for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions

Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Terrance Knighton will coach Husker defensive line

One of Nebraska’s recent reported hires now appears to have a title. Terrance Knighton, previously an assistant defensive line coach with the Carolina Panthers, changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday to read, “Nebraska defensive line coach,” the first somewhat official clue of Knighton’s role on the staff. Knighton's Twitter profile picture was also changed to show him in a Nebraska hat.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing

It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Huskers fans give thoughts on Nebraska's new football coach

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Saturday that Matt Rhule will be taking over as head coach of the football team. KETV talked to fans in downtown Omaha to hear their thoughts on the hire. "I think he'll get the program turned around," Jerry Mauro, said. "I...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy