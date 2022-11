Stonehill College returns to Merkert Gymnasium for the first time in three weeks to host Eastern Nazarene College for a non-conference matchup on Paula Sullivan Court tonight. The Skyhawks come off a six game road trip, in which it won its first two NCAA Division I games in program history, having dropped their last three after a 73-59 setback at UMass Lowell on Sunday. The Lions snapped a run of three-straight losses with an 86-63 victory over Johnson & Wales their last time out last Tuesday. While tonight's game will count towards Stonehill overall record and stats, Eastern Nazarene has opted to mark the game as an exhibition on its schedule.

QUINCY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO