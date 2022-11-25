Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Home Depot Kids Workshop: Santa's Letter Mailbox
Join us for Holiday Kids Workshops - Santa's Letter Mailbox.
macaronikid.com
Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow
My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!
macaronikid.com
How To Make Pinecone Christmas Trees
Pinecone Christmas trees are super easy to make and look great sitting on a table, on a mantle, or on a shelf during the holiday season. These easy pinecone Christmas trees also make great handmade gifts for grandparents!. It's easy near our house to find pinecones this time of year...
macaronikid.com
Countdown to Christmas with Fun Family Activities
One year, even before I had kids, I bought a wooden advent house at Target in the days after Christmas. It was 50% off at the time and I thought, one day, I am going to use this for something. Unlike most of the stuff I buy with that mantra in my head (read: I'm going to use this usually means this will sit forgotten in my closet), this Christmas countdown house has become our favorite holiday tradition.
macaronikid.com
Open House at Little Steps - A STEAM Preschool for Ages 3 to 6
At Little Steps STEAM Preschool, they understand that childhood is a treasured time. They believe it is their responsibility to provide an environment and holistic experiences that capture the joys of childhood, nurture each child's individual growth and development, and pave the way for success in school and life. Explore...
macaronikid.com
Print Your Own FREE Customizable Letter from Santa Claus ~ Instantly!
Is your child on Santa's Nice List this year? Let them know with a sweet note from the North Pole. With official North Pole letterhead, fun graphics and fonts, and a thoughtful message, this FREE personalized note will bring magic into your home. Here's a little glimpse at what your personalized message will look like:
macaronikid.com
DIY Ornaments with Plastic Cups!
'Tis the season for homemade gifts to family, and agirlandagluegun.com shared the easiest craft of the holiday season! Your kids will LOVE making this unique ornaments, and they will look adorable on every grandparents tree!. Supplies to make plastic cup tree ornaments. 12 oz clear plastic cups (+7oz would work...
macaronikid.com
Did You Know? 5 Christmas-Themed Things for Kids to Learn this Week
I truly believe that Christmastime is the most wonderful time of the year. There is magic and wonder all around us! It's a time to lean into beliefs, create family traditions, and gift without expectations. It's also a great time to learn something new. 😉. Christmas Resources:. Below are five...
macaronikid.com
This Giving Day You Can Make a Real Difference for Hampton Roads Kids.
This Giving Day, Nov 29, you can make a real difference for Hampton Roads kids. It’s tough to think of a better cause than that. Make a donation to CHKD today. We need your support now more than ever. CHKD relies on the generosity of our community to ensure that we can be there for every child who needs us. Each gift supports our mission of Health, Healing, and Hope for All Children — children like Jason, Roman, and Legacy who have received lifesaving care at CHKD.
macaronikid.com
Our towns have the best fall fairs!
Living in the Tuolumne-Calaveras area is such a treat! We have some of the most beautiful surrounding foothills (especially in fall), and forests to enjoy with our families. Along with the irreplaceable nature, we are also blessed with an incredibly amazing community, full of local small business owners and fun events to join in! Just in case you missed out, this short passage will show you some of the fun fairs that we experienced last week, at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, in Angels Camp. Be sure to check out the Events calendar for more upcoming Holiday festivals.
macaronikid.com
CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED! Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Show
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
macaronikid.com
The Ultimate Guide to the Holidays in the South Hills of Pittsburgh
The lights are up, and the holidays are near! Have no fear, Macaroni KID is here! Here with your holiday family fun in the South Hills of Pittsburgh that is. This guide is packed with goodies to help parents living in the South Hills of Pittsburgh to not just survive the during holidays, but thrive. Well, surviving is great too. Whatever you're looking for mama, we got you. Looking for the best and brightest holiday lights that you can see? The best looking Santa in the 'Burgh? Discounts and inside scoops on local shopping? Daily event's PACKED with holiday festivities?
macaronikid.com
Tips for Selecting & Cutting Down a Live Christmas Tree
We have been cutting down our own Christmas tree for sixteen years. In addition to the fresh pine smell and the fact that we'd have nowhere to store an artificial tree, we love the adventure of it. Every year the tree is different, with its own character and story as...
macaronikid.com
VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience Package
As the granddaddy of holiday happenings, the VIP SeaTREK Santa Holiday Experience is one of the most unique and spectacular seasonal offerings in the Valley – perfect for a work celebration, small office gathering, or for extended family (perhaps several close families) or even a large group of dear friends! For a $22 upgraded admission price (per person based on a 15-person group), lucky participants will receive the VIP holiday treatment straight from OdySea Aquarium’s posh VIP Room! Everyone will want to be part of this magical experience that is highlighted by a private appearance with SeaTREK Santa as well as an exclusive visit by a charismatic animal – and much, much more!
macaronikid.com
Winter Lantern Festival Review
Here’s motivation to get your kids outside for a walk on a cold, winter night: hundreds of large-than-life and colorful animals, mythical creatures, and cute characters lighting up your way. My family (daughters ages 8, 10, and 13) visited the Winter Lantern Festival - Illuminate the Farm at the Queens County Farm, located about 40 minutes by car from Lower Manhattan.
Comments / 0