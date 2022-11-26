Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mamadi Diakite Gets Huge Block And Dunk Off Cavs Bench
The Cavs were without some of the main members of their rotation on Sunday night as Cleveland took on the Detroit Pistons. This meant that some players who don't usually get time to see the floor got to show what they have. Mamadi Diakite was one of these players and...
Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-115 win over Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks handed Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd their fourth straight loss at Fiserv Forum Sunday night with a 124-115 victory. The Bucks improved to 11-2 at home and 14-5 on the season while the Mavericks dropped to 9-10. Here are some takeaways from the win: MVP showdown: Giannis v. Luka...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
Pascal Siakam's Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game
Pascal Siakam is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (ankle) ruled out again Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LeVert was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. Despite optimism he'd be able to return, he has once again been ruled out. Expect another start for Dean Wade on the wing.
CBS Sports
Pistons vs. Cavaliers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Detroit Pistons will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in a Central Division battle at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per contest.
Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
Jarrett Allen is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
Cleveland Cavaliers crumble vs. Milwaukee Bucks after horrid third period
Cleveland Cavaliers still couldn’t get a win over the Bucks. The Cleveland Cavaliers ended their winning streak at four after a third-quarter collapse against the Milwaukee Bucks to lose, 117-102. This marks a tie for the Cavs’ worst loss of the season, which also came at the hands of their division rivals on the road.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo has incredible praise for Cavaliers' Evan Mobley
Giannis Antetokounmpo came away incredibly impressed with one young Cleveland Cavaliers star after Friday’s game, and offered quite a vote of confidence for the young player to reach greatness in the future. Antetokounmpo had huge praise for Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley after Milwaukee’s 117-102 win, arguing that Mobley could...
