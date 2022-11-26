ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Mamadi Diakite Gets Huge Block And Dunk Off Cavs Bench

The Cavs were without some of the main members of their rotation on Sunday night as Cleveland took on the Detroit Pistons. This meant that some players who don't usually get time to see the floor got to show what they have. Mamadi Diakite was one of these players and...
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 122-104 blowout of the Sacramento Kings

On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics collided with the NBA’s two best offenses being brought to bear at TD Garden. When the final buzzer sounded, the Celtics came out on top in a big way thanks to the energy reserve guard Payton Pritchard and backup big man Luke Kornet provided Boston off of the bench late in the third quarter as much as the elite play of star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup with the Raptors

Cleveland Cavaliers (13-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -1; over/under is 219. BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Toronto Raptors. Mitchell is sixth in the NBA scoring 30.1 points per game. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert (ankle) ruled out again Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. LeVert was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. Despite optimism he'd be able to return, he has once again been ruled out. Expect another start for Dean Wade on the wing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo has incredible praise for Cavaliers' Evan Mobley

Giannis Antetokounmpo came away incredibly impressed with one young Cleveland Cavaliers star after Friday’s game, and offered quite a vote of confidence for the young player to reach greatness in the future. Antetokounmpo had huge praise for Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley after Milwaukee’s 117-102 win, arguing that Mobley could...

