Braelon Allen has been ruled out as Wisconsin and Minnesota play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday. The RB has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that he sustained in the win over Purdue. In the Badgers close win over Nebraska last Saturday, Allen also injured his ankle in the last quarter of the game. According to the Wisconsin Injury report, it’s the ankle injury that will keep Allen off the field on Saturday.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO