Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State ends regular season on four-game losing skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Moving to Delaware, Ohio During Spring or WinterJ. Michael PittsDelaware, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
Well, there’s always next season. How many times have Minnesota fans heard that one?. The Golden Gophers’ quest to reach the B1G title game was cut short once more. Despite finishing 8-4 with wins over Nebraska, Michigan State and rival Wisconsin, the Gophers didn’t make it to Indy. Losses to Iowa, Illinois and Purdue sealed that fate.
gophersports.com
Gophers Earn No. 8 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program received the No. 8 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Division I Volleyball Championships and will host the NCAA First and Second Rounds of the tournament at Maturi Pavilion. The first two rounds will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, it was announced tonight on ESPNU.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
gophersports.com
'U' Sweeps No. 5 Nebraska to End B1G Play
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team swept the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers in three sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday evening at the Devaney Center. Tonight was Minnesota's first sweep in Lincoln since 1980. With the win, Minnesota improves to 20-8 (15-5 Big Ten). The...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils threads for rivalry game with Wisconsin
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combination for the highly-anticipated rivalry game against Wisconsin. The team will be sporting the classic away uniforms. Burgundy helmets, white jerseys with burgundy names and numbers, and burgundy pants. The team showed off the uniforms with the caption “Dressed to defend,” referring to Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
saturdaytradition.com
Braelon Allen ruled out in Border Battle against Minnesota
Braelon Allen has been ruled out as Wisconsin and Minnesota play for Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday. The RB has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that he sustained in the win over Purdue. In the Badgers close win over Nebraska last Saturday, Allen also injured his ankle in the last quarter of the game. According to the Wisconsin Injury report, it’s the ankle injury that will keep Allen off the field on Saturday.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
PJ Fleck after Wisconsin win: 'You all wanted me fired last week'
The back-to-back wins over Wisconsin are the first for Minnesota since 1994.
gophersports.com
ASU Rallies Late, Stuns 'U' in OT
TEMPE, Ariz. - The No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team held a one-goal lead late in the third period but could not finish off the sweep at Arizona State Saturday night falling in overtime, 6-5, inside Mullett Arena. A wild second period saw a combined five goals in a...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
Michigan players break out disrespectful celebration after Ohio State win
The Michigan Wolverines have waited over two decades to beat Ohio State in Columbus again, and they made the most of it when it happened on Saturday. After Michigan’s 45-23 win over the Buckeyes, Wolverines players took over midfield and planted the Michigan flag in the middle of the famous midfield “O” in Columbus.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit's alma mater Ohio State may have one less loss than Alabama, but the "College GameDay" analyst doesn't believe they should rank ahead of the Crimson Tide coming out of rivalry week. “[Alabama's] two losses were on the last plays of the game in two of the toughest atmospheres...
Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job
A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
gophersports.com
Braun Registers Double Double in Loss to Virginia
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 26, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (3-2, 0-0 B1G) fell short on the road against Virginia (7-0, 1-0 ACC) 73-70 at John Pual Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Mara Braun led the way with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Alanna Micheaux registered 13 points.
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game
Calhoun was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan’s win.
Urban Meyer offers damning quote about Ohio State after loss
Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late. Both...
