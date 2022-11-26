These killer Black Friday guitar amp deals are still live – bag a bargain before the offers end

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Every guitarist needs a practice amp – and now's the time to get yours with these mouth-watering Cyber Monday deals
It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's right – it's Cyber Monday. That means if you're in the market for a sweet, sweet new piece of music gear, now's the time to add it to your rig. That said, with the abundance of killer Cyber Monday guitar...
Guitar World Magazine
These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software
Missed out on a Cyber Weekend deal? You can still save big on a whole host of brilliant guitar gear. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine
The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!
Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now. Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.
Guitar World Magazine
Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals 2022: get huge savings on the Spark, Spark Mini, Riff, BIAS and more
The Cyber Monday Positive Grid deals are now live! The practice amp revolutionaries have unleashed some of the best prices we've seen all year on Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab). If you've been considering picking up the smart amp then now's the time because these deals have only got a few hours left to run - so don't sleep on them.
Guitar World Magazine
Quick! These 8 Harley Benton guitars just got even cheaper for Cyber Monday
Save even more on these brilliant-value guitars in Thomann’s Cyber Week sale – electrics, acoustics, and bass included. Already well-known for top specs and superb playability at bargain prices, Thomann’s Harley Benton range has seen even bigger price cuts for Cyber Monday as part of their massive Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab). Praised for their excellent value for money, there’s a guitar for everyone in this super sale.
Guitar World Magazine
Last chance! The Positive Grid Black Friday sale has been extended, with just a few more hours to grab a great deal
Whilst the majority of Black Friday sales are winding down, the Black Friday Positive Grid deals have been extended for a few more hours. There’s not much time to grab yourself a bargain and these revolutionary practice amps are at some of the best prices we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been considering picking up one of the Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab), we wouldn’t hang around on today’s last-chance deals.
Guitar World Magazine
There are big savings and epic free gifts to be had with these mega multi-effects pedal Cyber Monday deals
Multi-effects pedals and amp modelers are among the most sought-after gear every holiday season, and we’re pleased to report there are some mighty Cyber Monday guitar deals to be had. If you’re looking for the ultimate all-in-one rig solution, you’ve come to the right place: these do-all devices deliver...
Guitar World Magazine
Get 25% off 428 – yes, 428 – DiMarzio products, including Steve Vai’s signature pickups, in one of Cyber Monday's biggest guitar sales
Humbuckers, single-coils, straps, switches, pots, guitar cables, patch cables, you name it – Sweetwater's DiMarzio sale will probably have it. As you can probably imagine, we’ve seen our fair share of Cyber Monday guitar deals today, but nothing prepared us for when we hopped on to Sweetwater’s dedicated DiMarzio section, which is currently offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
These Cyber Monday deals on clip-on tuners make keeping your guitar in tune cheaper than ever
Cyber Monday brings with it a flurry of price cuts on a range of high-ticket guitar gear, but that's not to say the more affordable accessories don't see their tags reduced, too. While hardly the most glamorous musical purchase you'll ever make, you'll soon find yourself in a bit of...
Guitar World Magazine
Expand your pedalboard with $129 off IK Multimedia’s feature-packed AmpliTube X-Gear pedals this Cyber Monday
The X-Drive, X-Time, X-Space and X-Vibe are IK’s answer to Strymon – and they’re just $199 for a limited time. Pedal addicts, we’ve unearthed perhaps the best Cyber Monday guitar deal for your pedalboard: IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear pedals have had an almighty $129 slashed off the price at Guitar Center (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Save big on the Boss Waza-Air and a host of other guitar amp headphones solutions with these red-hot Cyber Monday deals
As much as we love playing electric guitar and bass as loud as we possibly can without rupturing eardrums, not everyone in the vicinity is likely to enjoy it quite so much – but fortunately there are a wealth of guitar amp headphones solutions for silent practice, and many are discounted in the tidal wave of Cyber Monday guitar deals.
Guitar World Magazine
There's still a chance to get 50% off just about every Line 6 plugin you’ll ever need in this extended Cyber Monday sale
Get Line 6's Helix Native, Metallurgy, Echo Farm and Amp Farm softwares – and obtain some of the best virtual cabs, amps and effects out there – all for half price over at Sweetwater. Sure, Cyber Monday guitar deals are the perfect opportunity to splash out on new...
Guitar World Magazine
Looking for Cyber Monday guitar deals under $50? We've found effects pedals, clip-on tuners, capos, cables, strings and more that fit the bill
You’ve scoured the Cyber Monday guitar deals, snapped up some savvy new guitar gear, and all-in-all had a pretty darn successful Cyber Weekend period. However, you’ve still got $50 left in your allocated budget, which begs the question: what do you spend it on?. If the above scenario...
Guitar World Magazine
The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday
Get Back to a classic 60s bass tone with the Squier Bass VI for only $374.99 at Sweetwater. The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 1 review
A comprehensive set of features and superlative performance makes Blackstar's pedalboard amp solution a triumph. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Who says an...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender’s Cyber Monday sale has officially kicked off – save up to 50% on guitars, basses, amps and more
Savings of up to $240 on 40th Anniversary Squiers and $58 on Fender amps headline the Big F's collection of unmissable deals. Cyber Monday guitar deals are in full swing, and now Fender has joined the party by officially launching its own Cyber Monday guitar sale, which is offering up to 50% off a range of guitar gear (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Save up to $200 on a stylish, top-performing electric, bass or acoustic guitar with these Cyber Monday-beating Epiphone deals
Cyber Monday has arrived, with plenty of mouth-watering Cyber Monday guitar deals following right behind it. Plenty of the most enticing of these eyebrow-raising sales have been on electric guitars, bass guitars and acoustic guitars, with many of the best of these, in turn, centering on Epiphone models. (opens in...
Guitar World Magazine
Cyber Monday Fender deals 2022: shop the biggest Fender sale of the year
The Cyber Monday Fender deals are officially live! So, whether you're looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals, or branded accessory, you've come to the right place. Fender's Cyber Monday sale is live right now and there are massive discounts of up...
Guitar World Magazine
Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz chews his guitar when he writes music, apparently
A Taylor GS Mini has been listed for sale in a charity auction, with teeth marks and a confession written in permanent marker. An acoustic guitar belonging to Damon Albarn has been donated to a charity auction, revealing one of the Blur frontman’s unusual songwriting habits. The auction –...
Guitar World Magazine
The bass remains the same: How they made the Manson John Paul Jones E-Bass identical to the Led Zeppelin legend’s actual bass
JPJ’s long-serving guitar tech, Hugh Manson, on the making of his high-profile signature model. As a founder member of one of the most enduring rock bands in history, John Paul Jones needs little in the way of introduction as a bona fide bass guitar hero. His superstardom with Led Zep in the 70s inspired a generation, and his 2009 return to rock’s top table with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl in Them Crooked Vultures only underlined his standing as one of the all-time greats.
