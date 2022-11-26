ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These killer Black Friday guitar amp deals are still live – bag a bargain before the offers end

By Jackson Maxwell, Matt McCracken, Daryl Robertson, Chris Barnes, Matt Owen, Sam Roche, Michael Astley-Brown
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Guitar World Magazine

These 21 epic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are still live - including electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and software

Missed out on a Cyber Weekend deal? You can still save big on a whole host of brilliant guitar gear. Well, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially over for another year. There has been some truly epic discounting this year - with some ridiculous offers on everything from acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, stompboxes and so much more.
Guitar World Magazine

The Boss All November Sale is coming to a close – you only have a few days to save big on compact pedals and the Boss Katana!

Save big on the Boss Katana practice amps, looper pedals, multi-effects and more at Amazon right now. Well, Cyber Weekend is coming to a close, but there's still time to grab a guitar-related bargain. It seems that all of the top dogs in the world of music retail have fully dropped their Cyber Monday discounts, but Boss went one better. Teaming with Amazon, Boss is offering you big savings for the entire month of November (opens in new tab) – and yes it includes the much-loved Katana amps. But if you want to take advantage of this epic deal, you'll need to be quick as you only have a few days left.
Guitar World Magazine

Quick! These 8 Harley Benton guitars just got even cheaper for Cyber Monday

Save even more on these brilliant-value guitars in Thomann’s Cyber Week sale – electrics, acoustics, and bass included. Already well-known for top specs and superb playability at bargain prices, Thomann’s Harley Benton range has seen even bigger price cuts for Cyber Monday as part of their massive Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab). Praised for their excellent value for money, there’s a guitar for everyone in this super sale.
Guitar World Magazine

Last chance! The Positive Grid Black Friday sale has been extended, with just a few more hours to grab a great deal

Whilst the majority of Black Friday sales are winding down, the Black Friday Positive Grid deals have been extended for a few more hours. There’s not much time to grab yourself a bargain and these revolutionary practice amps are at some of the best prices we’ve seen this year. If you’ve been considering picking up one of the Spark amps and BIAS software (opens in new tab), we wouldn’t hang around on today’s last-chance deals.
Guitar World Magazine

Get 25% off 428 – yes, 428 – DiMarzio products, including Steve Vai’s signature pickups, in one of Cyber Monday's biggest guitar sales

Humbuckers, single-coils, straps, switches, pots, guitar cables, patch cables, you name it – Sweetwater's DiMarzio sale will probably have it. As you can probably imagine, we’ve seen our fair share of Cyber Monday guitar deals today, but nothing prepared us for when we hopped on to Sweetwater’s dedicated DiMarzio section, which is currently offering 25% off everything – yes, everything – listed (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine

Save big on the Boss Waza-Air and a host of other guitar amp headphones solutions with these red-hot Cyber Monday deals

As much as we love playing electric guitar and bass as loud as we possibly can without rupturing eardrums, not everyone in the vicinity is likely to enjoy it quite so much – but fortunately there are a wealth of guitar amp headphones solutions for silent practice, and many are discounted in the tidal wave of Cyber Monday guitar deals.
Guitar World Magazine

The year's best-selling bass is now on sale – grab the Squier Bass VI for a crazy price this Cyber Monday

Get Back to a classic 60s bass tone with the Squier Bass VI for only $374.99 at Sweetwater. The humble Bass VI: 50% guitar, 50% bass, 100% awesome. There’s always been a small collection of guitarists and bass players who love the Fender Bass VI, and we count ourselves among them. This odd-ball guitar-bass hybrid has been the secret weapon of producers and experimental players for decades and for good reason – it rocks!
Guitar World Magazine

Blackstar Dept. 10 Amped 1 review

A comprehensive set of features and superlative performance makes Blackstar's pedalboard amp solution a triumph. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test. Who says an...
Guitar World Magazine

Cyber Monday Fender deals 2022: shop the biggest Fender sale of the year

The Cyber Monday Fender deals are officially live! So, whether you're looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals, or branded accessory, you've come to the right place. Fender's Cyber Monday sale is live right now and there are massive discounts of up...
Guitar World Magazine

Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorillaz chews his guitar when he writes music, apparently

A Taylor GS Mini has been listed for sale in a charity auction, with teeth marks and a confession written in permanent marker. An acoustic guitar belonging to Damon Albarn has been donated to a charity auction, revealing one of the Blur frontman’s unusual songwriting habits. The auction –...
Guitar World Magazine

The bass remains the same: How they made the Manson John Paul Jones E-Bass identical to the Led Zeppelin legend’s actual bass

JPJ’s long-serving guitar tech, Hugh Manson, on the making of his high-profile signature model. As a founder member of one of the most enduring rock bands in history, John Paul Jones needs little in the way of introduction as a bona fide bass guitar hero. His superstardom with Led Zep in the 70s inspired a generation, and his 2009 return to rock’s top table with Josh Homme and Dave Grohl in Them Crooked Vultures only underlined his standing as one of the all-time greats.

