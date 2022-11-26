AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies and a nice breeze this afternoon and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and thunderstorms. As of now, the severe threat looks to remain west of the CSRA with not enough ingredients locally to support those stronger storms. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO