Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
wfxg.com
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the holiday season, several places have announced their tree lighting events for the public to attend. Here is everything you need to know about each local tree lighting event. Fort Gordon’s Christmas festival and tree lighting. Barton Field, Dec. 1., at 4 p.m., between...
wfxg.com
Downtown Soul City hosts 2nd annual Small Business Saturday Crawl
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Holiday shopping on small business Saturday is designed to keep local money spent locally. Some say that this event brings the community together while providing amazing holiday deals. Small Business Saturday started at 10 am in downtown Augusta and people lined up at Augusta&Co to start...
wfxg.com
Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
WJBF.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
WRDW-TV
Tickets go on sale this week for Dwight Yoakum’s April show
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grammy-winning country music artist Dwight Yoakam will make a stop at the Bell Auditorium on April 20. Starting at $49, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AECtix.com or at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena. Yoakam has sold more than 25...
edgefieldadvertiser.com
Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner
The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WRDW-TV
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
WRDW-TV
Will extra money help sheriff turn back crime surge?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta city leaders signed off on a more than $1 billion budget for next year. That includes a nearly $2 million increase for public safety. It comes as this year’s homicide numbers are near a five-year high, and shootings are already the second highest during that span.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies and a nice breeze this afternoon and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We’ll be keeping an eye on another front that could move in by Wednesday bringing us an additional chance of rain and thunderstorms. As of now, the severe threat looks to remain west of the CSRA with not enough ingredients locally to support those stronger storms. The rain is definitely needed with western portions of the river region under severe drought conditions. Be sure to keep it here for the latest.
WRDW-TV
Piedmont veteran accepts leadership reins at Augusta hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Piedmont Augusta, formerly known as University Hospital, will have a new leader early next year. Lily Henson, M.D., currently CEO at Piedmont Henry Hospital, has accepted the role, succeeding retiring CEO James R. Davis. The effective date is Jan. 9, 2023. A nationally recognized neurologist by...
wfxg.com
Closure of day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake extended
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it is extending the closure of the West Dam day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake through January 1, 2023. The closure is so the area can be repaved. Paving will also prevent access to Bartram Trail and the...
WRDW-TV
Brigham center closed, but will reopen for Election Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Henry Brigham swim center and senior center are currently closed. Officials say construction for a new center starts Dec. 12. But the building will still be open for early voting and Election Day on Dec. 6 for the Georgia Senate runoff. Just before Thanksgiving, staff...
WRDW-TV
Local runners get to cross state lines during weekend race
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Runners got a chance to see what it’s like running across two states in the Palmetto Peach races over the weekend. Everyone lined up at three starting lines for the race to SRP Park around 8 a.m. Saturday. Organizers say it’s chance to experience...
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
Steady early voting in Augusta, runoff needs money from commission
Early voting underway in Augusta for the Georgia Senate runoff, is underway Augusta election officials will be going to commissioners to get the money needed to cover the costs
Voting precinct change in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Renovations at an Augusta voting precinct will mean a location change for some voters. Due to renovations at the Henry Brigham Gym, Advance Voting and Election Day voting will take place in the Senior Center next door to the Community Center. Augusta officials say voters should enter...
WRDW-TV
Overturned big-rig closes lane on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned 18-wheeler blocked at least one lane for hours on Mike Padgett Highway at Doug Barnard Parkway. According the dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 a.m. As of 7:03 a.m., the truck has been moved upright and one northbound lane was closed. A fuel...
WJBF.com
Country music star Dwight Yoakam making his way to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Grammy award winner and country music star, Dwight Yoakam is making his way to Augusta. Yoakam has 12 gold albums, 9 platinum, and over the years nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard. In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has also...
