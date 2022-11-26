Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
wfxg.com
Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
WJBF.com
WJBF Gives Thanks
WJBF News Channel 6 gives thanks during this holiday season. WJBF News Channel 6 gives thanks during this holiday season. Woman found dead in Orangeburg; 5-year-old missing. Santa Claus in Columbia County builds Disney Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Retired Veteran asking the community for help with...
Santa Claus in Columbia County builds Disney Christmas figures over the years to spread joy for Holidays
EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Santa Claus and his sleigh came to the CSRA 10 years ago and has he’s been making an impact on kids in Columbia County since then. “My mom had started making a couple of Disney characters for Christmas and then I saw them and it clicked in me and I started doing […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken One Table returns to bring people together for the holiday
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s One Table took a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but Thursday, it returned. Instead of pulling up a chair in the alley, its new spot downtown is in front of the Salvation Army. Turkey, ham, mac and cheese, and so much more. It’s...
WRDW-TV
Local ministry feeds Graniteville community on Thanksgiving
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One small town in South Carolina is continuing its Thanksgiving staple. Working for Christ Ministries makes it their mission to feed their community. It’s a staple in the Graniteville community. Drawing long lines, allowing those to get a free meal. Bobby Scott, Roy Fields, and...
wfxg.com
Downtown Soul City hosts 2nd annual Small Business Saturday Crawl
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Holiday shopping on small business Saturday is designed to keep local money spent locally. Some say that this event brings the community together while providing amazing holiday deals. Small Business Saturday started at 10 am in downtown Augusta and people lined up at Augusta&Co to start...
wfxg.com
Shopping locally for deals this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's Black Friday, and shoppers have been preparing for the next holiday, whether they are going to the mall or shopping online. The best place to shop for holiday specials is at a local business. Small business Saturday starts tomorrow at 10:00am. This day features local...
iheart.com
Single mom needs a miracle for the holidays after mobile home fire
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - There is still time for you to make a difference for a family in need this holiday season. The Palmetto Project’s Families Helping Families initiative is underway, and while some families hope to receive a few items, others need a miracle. Nina Hendricks, a single...
“Doctor’s write prescriptions, I write recipes. My recipes are medicine – and I love to feed people.”
Golden Harvest's Master's Table Soup Kitchen fed over 200 community members Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday.
WRDW-TV
SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
WRDW-TV
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
WJBF.com
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
WRDW-TV
Deputies searching for wanted man in home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -John Jackson is wanted in connection to a home invasion at the High Point Crossing Apartments off Richmond Hill Road that happened on November 15 around 1:20am. According to the report, deputies say Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Jackson may also uses the spelling “Jon” and...
WRDW-TV
The Jessye-Norman school launches 2nd J-Tank business program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jessye Norman School of the Arts launches the 2nd annual J-Tank, a business coaching program for local families. The application deadline for the program is Jan. 15, 2023, families can apply at thejnsa.org/jtank. The school will soon host a Shark-Tank style business coaching program, which...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Augusta, GA
Augusta is a city in Richmond County, Georgia, near the South Carolina border. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. In 1736, General James Oglethorpe founded the city. Augusta is the state capital and the second-largest city in Georgia. You can reach Augusta from Atlanta by...
Voting precinct change in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Renovations at an Augusta voting precinct will mean a location change for some voters. Due to renovations at the Henry Brigham Gym, Advance Voting and Election Day voting will take place in the Senior Center next door to the Community Center. Augusta officials say voters should enter...
wfxg.com
Closure of day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake extended
APPLING, Ga. (WFXG) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced it is extending the closure of the West Dam day-use area on Clarks Hill Lake through January 1, 2023. The closure is so the area can be repaved. Paving will also prevent access to Bartram Trail and the...
wfxg.com
No Shave November: Jay Jefferies says early detection saved his life
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - During "No Shave November", many people grow out their facial hair and try to raise money for groups that fight cancer. The other main goal is encouraging your loved ones to visit the doctor for regular checkups. FOX54 Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies says a test in August of last year helped to save his life.
etxview.com
DTC grad putting her passion to work for Liquid Waste Program
AIKEN -- A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically Black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s (SRS) Liquid Waste Program. Denmark Technical College (DTC) graduate Tyjhanera Brown is taking the next step in her journey by becoming a welding intern for...
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
