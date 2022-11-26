ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 1 Brookwood girls defeat No. 9 Hillgrove

SNELLVILLE — Both Danielle Osho and Jade Weathersby had double-doubles Monday as the No. 1-ranked Brookwood girls basketball team defeated No. 9 Hillgrove 49-38. Osho had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Weathersby had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Broncos, now 7-0 on the season.
THOMASVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jania Akins, Norcross girls defeat Grayson

MCDONOUGH — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross rolled past Grayson 61-34 Saturday in a matchup of top Gwinnett girls basketball teams at Hoops4Hunter, hosted by Eagle’s Landing. Jania Akins led the victory with 27 points, while Markiesa Lancaster and Mariyah Valrie added eight points each. Norcross is...
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek's Maya Zmistowski commits to Georgia Southern

Mill Creek junior Maya Zmistowski committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University women’s soccer program. Zmistowski helped the Hawks to the Region 8-AAAAAAA state title and a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season. She was an all-county selection and a first-team all-region selection.
STATESBORO, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State

Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting East Tennessee State on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo made 6 of 11 shots from the floor -- including 4 for 8 from 3-point range -- while Justin Hill added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Georgia. Terry Roberts added 12 points and a game-high six rebounds and six assists.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Female, Black and older voters casting most ballots as runoff early voting begins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale, Fulton and DeKalb counties are having the heaviest turnout of early voters in Georgia’s nationally-watched U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. According to the latest data available on Monday morning from the Georgia Secretary of State, Rockdale...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA

