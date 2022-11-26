Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Dollar General Robbed in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: No. 1 Brookwood girls defeat No. 9 Hillgrove
SNELLVILLE — Both Danielle Osho and Jade Weathersby had double-doubles Monday as the No. 1-ranked Brookwood girls basketball team defeated No. 9 Hillgrove 49-38. Osho had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Weathersby had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Broncos, now 7-0 on the season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Buford wrestlers win Archer Thanksgiving Invitational
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford’s varsity wrestling team won the Archer Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday. The Wolves finished with 309 points and 11 weight-class champions to finish ahead of runner-up Archer, which had 134 points. Dacula was 11th at 60.5.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jania Akins, Norcross girls defeat Grayson
MCDONOUGH — Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Norcross rolled past Grayson 61-34 Saturday in a matchup of top Gwinnett girls basketball teams at Hoops4Hunter, hosted by Eagle’s Landing. Jania Akins led the victory with 27 points, while Markiesa Lancaster and Mariyah Valrie added eight points each. Norcross is...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek's Maya Zmistowski commits to Georgia Southern
Mill Creek junior Maya Zmistowski committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University women’s soccer program. Zmistowski helped the Hawks to the Region 8-AAAAAAA state title and a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season. She was an all-county selection and a first-team all-region selection.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek football's semifinal is 5 p.m. at Lakewood, and not everyone is happy
Mill Creek’s Class AAAAAAA semifinal football game will have an early kickoff and will be televised statewide by GPB Sports, but not everyone is happy with how the schedule ended up because of the location and the time. The Hawks will face Milton, the higher seed with hosting rights,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Kario Oquendo, Georgia too strong for East Tennessee State
Kario Oquendo scored 16 points to help Georgia pull away in the second half for a 62-47 victory over visiting East Tennessee State on Sunday in Athens, Ga. Oquendo made 6 of 11 shots from the floor -- including 4 for 8 from 3-point range -- while Justin Hill added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Georgia. Terry Roberts added 12 points and a game-high six rebounds and six assists.
Clayton Schools settles student heat-related death for $10 million
The family of Clayton County student athlete Imani Bell, who died of heatstroke during outdoor basketball drills three y...
Former Atlanta Falcons running back arrested on child abandonment charges
ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Falcon is now facing misdemeanor charges relating to his daughter. Earlier this month, former NFL running back Michael Turner, 40, was arrested and charged with child abandonment in Gwinnett County. He has since been released from the Gwinnett County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend in Atlanta will be full of HBCU flavor. The post MLK Weekend Battle of Bands Will Showcase Great HBCU Talent appeared first on NewsOne.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today
KENNESAW, Ga. — The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived. The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.
Man found shot to death inside Clayton County home
A man was found fatally shot Friday evening inside a Clayton County home, police said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Female, Black and older voters casting most ballots as runoff early voting begins
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale, Fulton and DeKalb counties are having the heaviest turnout of early voters in Georgia’s nationally-watched U.S. Senate runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. According to the latest data available on Monday morning from the Georgia Secretary of State, Rockdale...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
14 dead, 15 injured in metro Atlanta shootings, stabbings over Thanksgiving holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta police departments responded to 15 shootings and stabbings over a violent Thanksgiving weekend. Channel 2 Action News reported on the investigations that happened from Thursday morning through Sunday night. At least 14 people died and 15 others were injured, according to the combined numbers. Here...
A lasting legacy: Spelman dedicates building to grandmother, mother of film director Spike Lee
ATLANTA — Legendary film director Shelton Jackson “Spike” Lee’s mother and grandmother are being recognized with a huge honor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spelman College is dedicating its admissions office to Lee’s mother, Jacquelyn Shelton Lee, and grandmother, Zimmie Reatha...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
