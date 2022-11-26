Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
City of Watkinsville has open job postings
The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
claytoncrescent.org
PHOTOS: Clayton County election workers secure the vote
The people who make sure your vote is counted took part in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit. An RLA is a statistical sample that shows how accurate an election is. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for an RLA of his own race against challenger Bee Nguyen. First, multi-sided...
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Monroe Local News
Take a photo with Santa and leave a toy for a child in need
You’re invited to go see Santa on Friday, Dec. 2 – and help a child in need at the same time. Between 5 – 8 p.m. take an unwrapped toy to Felker Community Center, 725 S Madison Avenue in Monroe for a child in need this Christmas. The donated toys will go to the families at Project Renewal.
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with the victims. Glenn...
'No one wants to take accountability' | Residents complain about property management company, so 11Alive got answers for them
ATLANTA — Many viewers reached out to 11Alive after we ran a story on property management company Progress Residential not paying water bills on time for several customers at the Cascade Parc subdivision. The company, which manages properties - not just utilities, left some residents without water for at...
Clayton Commission facing lawsuits after internal conflicts get personal
Clayton taxpayers are on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees because of two recent civil lawsuits filed by c...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Advance, in-person voting begins today for General Election runoff
Advance, in-person voting for the General Election runoff is now open to registered voters in Gwinnett County. Voters can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 2, at one of 11 voting locations. The county notes that unlike on Election Day, registered voters may vote early at any advance voting location in the county, not at an assigned polling location.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
claytoncrescent.org
Sources: Forest Park PD chief out
Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
Monroe Local News
Walton County voters can early vote in the runoff until Dec. 2
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (NOV. 26, 2022) Voters can begin voting Saturday, Nov. 26, in the General Election runoff between Incumbent US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate managed to make it over the 50% mark in the General Election on Nov. 8, making it necessary for a Dec. 6 Runoff Election.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Subject inside post office seeking warmth; domestic violence inside vehicle; man jumps on vehicle on Hwy 138 breaking windshield
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Accident – South...
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from City of Hampton
The Hampton City Council met one week later than usual in November, as a special called meeting was scheduled for November 15 after the November 8 regular meeting could not be convened due to lack of a quorum. Four ordinances received approval of second readings at the meeting. One was...
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
Monroe Local News
Walton County voters can vote Saturday Nov. 26 and extended workweek hours until Dec. 2
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (NOV. 26, 2022) Voters can begin voting Saturday, Nov. 26, in the General Election runoff between Incumbent US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate managed to make it over the 50% mark in the General Election on Nov. 8, making it necessary for a Dec. 6 Runoff Election.
Heavy police presence at Clayton County apartment complex after homicide, police confirm
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a homicide at the Regal Forest Apartment complex, at 5771 Trammell Rd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the complex around 7:35 p.m. At this...
Balloon release held for Lyft driver shot, killed after dropping passenger off in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. — Family and friends came together and hosted a balloon release to honor a 31-year-old Lyft driver who was fatally shot after dropping off a passenger on Monday. Dozens showed up to celebrate Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen, of Peachtree Corners. She was shot to death inside her car...
