Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

City of Watkinsville has open job postings

The City of Watkinsville in neighboring Oconee County has two current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Watkinsville website on Nov. 26, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
claytoncrescent.org

PHOTOS: Clayton County election workers secure the vote

The people who make sure your vote is counted took part in the statewide Risk Limiting Audit. An RLA is a statistical sample that shows how accurate an election is. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for an RLA of his own race against challenger Bee Nguyen. First, multi-sided...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Take a photo with Santa and leave a toy for a child in need

You’re invited to go see Santa on Friday, Dec. 2 – and help a child in need at the same time. Between 5 – 8 p.m. take an unwrapped toy to Felker Community Center, 725 S Madison Avenue in Monroe for a child in need this Christmas. The donated toys will go to the families at Project Renewal.
MONROE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Advance, in-person voting begins today for General Election runoff

Advance, in-person voting for the General Election runoff is now open to registered voters in Gwinnett County. Voters can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Dec. 2, at one of 11 voting locations. The county notes that unlike on Election Day, registered voters may vote early at any advance voting location in the county, not at an assigned polling location.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land

A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County voters can early vote in the runoff until Dec. 2

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (NOV. 26, 2022) Voters can begin voting Saturday, Nov. 26, in the General Election runoff between Incumbent US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate managed to make it over the 50% mark in the General Election on Nov. 8, making it necessary for a Dec. 6 Runoff Election.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Updates from City of Hampton

The Hampton City Council met one week later than usual in November, as a special called meeting was scheduled for November 15 after the November 8 regular meeting could not be convened due to lack of a quorum. Four ordinances received approval of second readings at the meeting. One was...
HAMPTON, GA

