Mr. Michael “Mickey” Drew Oates 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA. Mickey was born on January 31, 1957 in Dillon, SC, to the late Charles Oates of Florence, SC, and Maxine Ratley, surviving of Belton, SC. He was a hard worker and proud to serve Michelin Tire Company for over 20 years. He loved woodworking and especially enjoyed making wooden toys for his grandsons. During his retirement years he loved spending time at home watching TV, listening to music, and collecting old albums. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and loved football season. He lived for his grandchildren and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with them. His license plate and t-shirts sported the phrase “Poppie 5” to represent how proud he was to be the grandfather to 5 grandboys.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO