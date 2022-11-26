Read full article on original website
Dollar General Robbed in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Monroe Local News
Loganville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3
Parade and tree lighting is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Loganville’s long-standing Christmas Tradition is the city’s annual Christmas parade, which again this year will return to its roots and be combined with the lighting of the tree at the Town Green. This year it will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Monroe Local News
Candlight Shopping in downtown Monroe Dec. 1, 15, 22
The Christmas season is in full swing in Monroe and you’re invited to take advantage of it Thursdays downtown with candlelight shopping, carriage rides, marshmallow roasting and photographs. Stores will remain open until 8 p.m.to give you the opportunity to find that special gift. The cost for the carriage...
Monroe Local News
Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion in Loganville on Dec. 3
There will be a Holiday Craft Fair at the American Legion Post 233 in Loganville on Dec. 3, 2022 with more than 60 vendors on hand. If you get there early, you can get in on the breakfast sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion and Auxilliary and there will be a Johnny Knuckles Knock-out BBQ Food Truck on hand for lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in December
Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. Kennesaw is featuring two holiday illumination events in December:
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
Monroe Local News
John Baggett, of Loganville, named to BJU Concert Choir
GREENVILLE, SC (11/22/2022)– John Baggett, a resident of Loganville, was named to Bob Jones University’s Concert Choir. Baggett is a Junior majoring in Ministry and Leadership. The Concert Choir is one of BJU’s upper-level choirs comprised primarily of juniors and seniors. Auditions are held for new members every...
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Michael ‘Mickey’ Drew Oates, 65, of Loganville
Mr. Michael “Mickey” Drew Oates 65 of Loganville, GA, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2022 at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville, GA. Mickey was born on January 31, 1957 in Dillon, SC, to the late Charles Oates of Florence, SC, and Maxine Ratley, surviving of Belton, SC. He was a hard worker and proud to serve Michelin Tire Company for over 20 years. He loved woodworking and especially enjoyed making wooden toys for his grandsons. During his retirement years he loved spending time at home watching TV, listening to music, and collecting old albums. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and loved football season. He lived for his grandchildren and enjoyed any time he was able to spend with them. His license plate and t-shirts sported the phrase “Poppie 5” to represent how proud he was to be the grandfather to 5 grandboys.
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
Monroe Local News
Thanksgiving Day brush fire in Gratis community destroys shed on the property
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 24, 2022) – Crews with Walton County Fire Rescue working this Thanksgiving Day were called to a brush fire early Thursday afternoon. Crews were also dispatched from Monroe Fire Department when it spread to a structure. “We had a brush fire on Michael Road that...
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Canneries provide evidence of local agricultural community in Sugar Hill
It is hard to imagine today, but the economy of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County in the late 1800s and early 1900s was dominated by agriculture. Our agricultural past as a community is most evident in the lack of old growth trees in the area. Secondary growth forested areas, even along the Chattahoochee River, are prevalent because of the clear-cutting associated with past farming activity. There is even evidence of terracing on National Park Service property just below Buford Dam and behind the Sugar Hill Golf Course. The Sugar Hill of yesterday is a lot different from the Sugar Hill of today.
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Locust Grove City Council
The Locust Grove City Council voted at its November 7 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request for a planned development adjacent to the west side of I-75 and just north of the Bill Gardner Parkway commercial corridor. The vote to approve was 4-2 and it came after the item was tabled at the council’s October meeting. According to city staff documents, the revised site plan for the 50-acre tract includes 332 apartment units, 56 townhomes and general commercial space.
Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight
ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant and other food service inspection scores in Cobb County: Friday, November 18 – Thursday, November 24, 2022
The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotel and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health. This covers the week from Friday, November 18 to Thursday, November 24, 2022. For more information visit the inspection page at the...
A lasting legacy: Spelman dedicates building to grandmother, mother of film director Spike Lee
ATLANTA — Legendary film director Shelton Jackson “Spike” Lee’s mother and grandmother are being recognized with a huge honor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spelman College is dedicating its admissions office to Lee’s mother, Jacquelyn Shelton Lee, and grandmother, Zimmie Reatha...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Townhome community breaks ground on former Paideia School land
A joint venture broke ground on a 239-townhome build-to-rent project set to rise on a 20-acre Stone Mountain parcel that was purchased from the Paideia School for $6.5 million in June 2021. The joint venture includes developer Kaplan Residential, investor Dune Real Estate Partners and an affiliate of Brock Built...
Water main break in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
