gsutigers.com
Lady Tigers Run Out of Steam versus FGCU, Falls 73-67
HONOLULU, O'ahu | The Grambling State University women's basketball team had four players score in double-figures, but a fourth quarter rally by Florida Gulf Coast sank GSU's hope for victory, as the Lady Tigers lost 73-67 on the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday afternoon. Grambling State...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Wahine volleyball draws LSU in opening round of NCAA Tournament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team now knows who they will be facing in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Hawaii is set to meet LSU in the Stanford Regional on December 2nd. The ‘Bows are coming off of their third-consecutive Big West Conference...
gsutigers.com
No. 2 Stanford Too Much for Lady Tigers
HONOLULU, O'ahu | The Grambling University women's basketball team fought valiantly, but fell to No. 2 Stanford 87-50 on day two of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday afternoon. Colbi Mples and Tiana Gardner led the Lady Tigers, both scoring in double-figures. Maples scored a team-high 13 points, while Gardner...
abc17news.com
Coleman leads Hawaii to 72-65 victory over Texas State
LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 21 points and Hawaii held off Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic. Coleman sank 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 foul shots for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Harry Rouhliadeff had 11 points off the bench and Jovon McClanahan scored 10. Mason Harrell topped the Bobcats (4-3) with 23 points.
gsutigers.com
Late Rally Lifts Cardinals Past Tigers
SAN ANTONIO, Texas | The Grambling State University men's basketball team led by six with 49 seconds left, but Incarnate Word closed the game on a 9-1 run as the Cardinals picked up a 63-61 come-from-behind win during the second day of the 210 San Antonio Shootout on Sunday evening at the Convocation Center.
Hawaii women’s basketball notches first win of season against Grambling State
Hawaii improved to 1-4 for the 2022-2023 season on Friday.
Kahuku, Waimea and Konawena win HHSAA football championships
The Hawaii high school football season came to an end on Saturday.
gsutigers.com
Gordon, Christon Help GSU Snap Two-Game Skid
SAN ANTONIO, Texas | Carte'are Gordon shot nearly 64 percent from the floor and finished with a team-high 18 points, while Cameron Christon tossed in 13 points as the Grambling State University men's basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak by opening the 210 San Antonio Shootout with a 75-55 rout of UT-San Antonio on Friday night at the Convocation Center.
Hawaii women’s volleyball clinches Big West Conference championship with victory over UC Santa Barbara
Hawaii won the Big West Conference for the third season in a row.
Kahuku blanks Punahou to win HHSAA Open Division title game
Kahuku and Punahou played each other for the 2022 HHSAA Open Division state title on Friday night at Mililani.
CBS Sports
San Jose State vs. Hawaii: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
This Saturday, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.33 points per game. Hawaii and the San Jose State Spartans will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch issued statewide as area of possible heavy rain approaches
Despite inflation-driven price hikes, business is brisk at Christmas tree sellers. Inflation is driving up prices for just about everything, including Christmas trees. But that isn’t stopping people from getting into the holiday spirit. Hawaii football falls to San Jose State, 27-14 to close out the 2022 season. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With new book, UH grad student seeks to connect youth to Ilocano culture
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local podcaster and University of Hawaii at Manoa graduate student is trying to connect children of immigrants to the language and culture of their ancestors. Chachie Abara is publishing a book to help kids learn Ilocano, a dialect from the northern Philippines where most Filipinos in...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
Photo gallery: $12M upgrade for Leeward Theater
The University of Hawai'i's Leeward Community College was finally able to launch its new season in their $12 million renovated theater. After three years of work and two years of pandemic restrictions, the Leeward Theater was able to premiere The Līhe Lili'u Project's Makalapua in September.
mauinow.com
Haleiwa Challenger is called OFF on Opening Days due to unfavorable swell direction
The Haleiwa Challenger presented by The Hawaiian Islands, the final stop of the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, has been called OFF for the first two days of the event window. Impending swell has event organizers eyeing down a start in ideal, Haleiwa conditions with unfavorable swell direction today, Nov. 26, and tomorrow, Nov. 27.
Hikers rescued on ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the 'Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid North Korean tensions, South Korean Navy conducts mission in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 600 members of the South Korean Navy’s Cruise Training Task Group are in Honolulu for a goodwill and training mission. Among them, naval academy cadets who are learning on the country’s first training ship, the ROKS Hansando. The ship features a high-tech simulator that allows young midshipmen to get hands-on training of the ship’s equipment through various scenarios.
Hawai’i students create Filipino Curriculum Project
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono met with Hawai’i public and private school students who are working on creating the first Filipino Curriculum Project. The project intends to highlight the culture, history and industry contributions Filipinos have made to Hawai’i and the U.S. It will be an elective curriculum […]
