Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
OSU QB commit Zane Flores named MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football commit and Gretna (Neb.) 2023 quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. The senior quarterback helped the Dragons to a 12-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Nebraska Class A State Playoffs.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
Husker Doc Talk: Matt Rhule Reaction
Call in with your questions and comments as the show airs live Monday starting at 7 p.m. Central
Kearney Hub
'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
WOWT
“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Husker fans at Crescent Moon had mixed emotions about new head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m excited about the opportunity, I think he has a great track record at the college level and he was able to turn around Temple and Baylor,” said football fan Bill Richards.
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Corn Nation
Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach
First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
opsnorthstar.com
Viking football season comes to an end
Omaha North Viking varsity football team ended their season after only making it into the first round of playoffs, losing against the Grand Island Islanders on October 28. The team had a winning season, only losing four games, leaving them in 39th place in Nebraska and 13th place in Division A.
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path
I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
footballscoop.com
Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
Volante
Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament
On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win
(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview
After a close victory over Rhode Island, the Eagles head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30th. Tip-off is at 9:15.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
247Sports
