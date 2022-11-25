ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
LINCOLN, NE
opsnorthstar.com

Viking football season comes to an end

Omaha North Viking varsity football team ended their season after only making it into the first round of playoffs, losing against the Grand Island Islanders on October 28. The team had a winning season, only losing four games, leaving them in 39th place in Nebraska and 13th place in Division A.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Three thoughts after Nebraska volleyball learns NCAA Tournament path

I don't know about you, but as I watched the volleyball selection show on Sunday night, I felt a sigh of relief on behalf of Nebraska. No Texas. No Stanford. But most importantly, no Wisconsin. I had a bad feeling when Wisconsin's region of the bracket was being revealed, but alas, Pittsburgh was the No. 2 seed in that quarter.
LINCOLN, NE
footballscoop.com

Nebraska Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Scott Frost was the first FBS head coaching change of the season, giving the Huskers a head start on the rest of the field. After an extensive search that included some quality coaches, Matt Rhule was finally formally announced as the new leader of the Huskers on the final Saturday of college football's regular season.
LINCOLN, NE
Volante

Volleyball Heads Back to Omaha, this Time for NCAA Tournament

On Saturday, the No. 1 South Dakota Coyotes took on the No. 2 Omaha Mavericks for the Summit League Tournament Title and a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. In the first set, it was back and forth between the two teams until the Coyotes went on a 5-0 run and got up 12-6 early on.
VERMILLION, SD
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/26): Shelley's big night leads Nebraska to win

(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action. Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 overtime victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists...
LINCOLN, NE
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska: Game Preview

After a close victory over Rhode Island, the Eagles head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Who: Boston College Eagles (5-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten). Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE. When: Wednesday, Nov. 30th. Tip-off is at 9:15.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy