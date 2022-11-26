Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Suffers First Loss Since WWE Return, SmackDown World Cup Finals Set
In an upset of monstrous proportions, Braun Strowman suffered a pinfall loss to Ricochet in the semi-final of the "SmackDown" World Cup on Friday's show, his first defeat since returning to WWE in September. As a result, Ricochet advanced to the final of the tourney, where he will wrestle Santos Escobar, who defeated Butch in the other semi-final bout earlier in the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames results, recap, grades: Sami Zayn turns on Kevin Owens, aids The Bloodline
A stellar, story-rich WarGames match between Team Bloodline and Team Brawling Brutes closed out Survivor Series on a high note. Sami Zayn may not be blood, but he is very much part of The Bloodline. Zayn chose family over friendship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, playing a pivotal role in his team's victory over Kevin Owens and company at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos ahead of Survivor Series
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos has a direct effect on their WarGames match. Whichever two-person team emerges victorious on WWE SmackDown will earn their five-person squad an advantage at Survivor Series. The final episode of SmackDown before the premium live event begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
WWE SmackDown Results (11/25/2022): McIntyre & Sheamus Against The Usos, Two World Cup Semifinals.
WWE SmackDown (11/25/2022) - Men's War Games Advantage Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso). - SmackDown World Cup Semifinal: Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman. - SmackDown World Cup Semifinal: Butch (w/ Ridge Holland & Sheamus) vs. Santos Escobar (w/ Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro...
bodyslam.net
Watch: Sami Zayn And Jey Uso Do Special Handshake At WWE Live Event
Sami and Jey made up after their War Games match at Survivor Series to the delight of many fans. The two shared a hug after the incredible matchup and that got a huge pop from the crowd inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Jey acknowledged Sami Zayn by posting a picture of the two on his Instagram Stories as well.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return
While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Denies Attacking LA Knight On Last Week’s SmackDown, Uncle Howdy Tells Bray To Let HIM In
In recent weeks, Bray Wyatt has struggled with an inner turmoil with himself with regards to LA Knight. On Friday’s SmackDown, Bray would explain himself to the fans as he appeared live on SmackDown. During his promo, he would deny being the one who attacked LA Knight before he...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Blocks Sami Zayn and The Bloodline From WWE War Games Advantage
Before WWE's Survivor Series War Games, the opposing teams in the Men's War Games match had to settle who would get the advantage, and it was The Bloodline's Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn facing Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland for the opportunity. This all came after both teams collided earlier in the night backstage, so it was a pretty active night for both teams. Unfortunately for Zayn Kevin Owens was also ringside, and he would intervene when Zayn attempted to give Jey a Title to use. Owens would push Zayn in the ring with the Title, causing him to get ejected, and that allowed Owens to interfere and help Sheamus get the win and the advantage for War Games.
bodyslam.net
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired NJPW STRONG Showdown on November 26. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Greg...
bodyslam.net
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
WWE Have No Concrete Date Set For Next Draft
It looks like fans will have to continue to wait for the next WWE draft. Ringside News have now reported that there has been no concrete date set for the next WWE Draft. Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the WWE creative team that, the WWE Draft still being discussed as to “when is best to do it.” At this time, they do not have a solid date nailed down just yet.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Future WrestleMania Plans She Wants Realized
Bianca Belair has had two matches on the main card at WrestleMania thus far, winning a championship in both matches. On night one of WrestleMania 37, Belair competed in the main event against Sasha Banks — a match Belair won which meant she became the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. On night one of WrestleMania 38, Belair defeated Becky Lynch for the "Raw" Women's Championship.
bodyslam.net
WWE Planning On Doing More Post Show Press Conferences Going Forward
Survivor Series concluded last night, and it was a night of memorable moments and great matches. It also featured a press conference following the match. Per Fightful Select, it was reported that WWE plans on doing more press conference events in the future, considering the success she already had. We’re...
bodyslam.net
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Performs In Survivor Series 2022 Cold Open
Ozzy Osbourne featured on the cold open for the Survivor Series premium live event. The big four premium live event is always treated as one of the marquee events and the stars were out in the cold open for the event as Ozzy Osbourne would perform the theme for the event, ending the performance with a welcome to the structure with his haunting laugh echoing at the end of the cold open.
