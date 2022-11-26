Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Watch: Unseen Backstage Footage Of Becky Lynch’s Return
While Damage CTRL have found allies in Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley ahead of War Games, Bianca Belair’s team was still missing one person even after Mia Yim joined them. However, yesterday night on SmackDown, Bianca revealed the fifth member of her team was none other than the returning Becky Lynch.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler Injure Raquel Rodriguez On Friday’s SmackDown
The two most dangerous women in WWE took out Raquel Rodriguez, stacking the deck in Ronda’s favour ahead of Rousey vs Shotzi at tomorrow’s Survivor Series event. During Friday’s SmackDown, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez were set to be interviewed ahead of a tag match with Baszler and Rousey, but prior to the interview getting underway, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey struck, focusing on Rodriguez, beating her down before crushing her arm in a storage box backstage before walking away.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Denies Attacking LA Knight On Last Week’s SmackDown, Uncle Howdy Tells Bray To Let HIM In
In recent weeks, Bray Wyatt has struggled with an inner turmoil with himself with regards to LA Knight. On Friday’s SmackDown, Bray would explain himself to the fans as he appeared live on SmackDown. During his promo, he would deny being the one who attacked LA Knight before he...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
Colt Cabana says he 'almost died' in Jericho AEW Dynamite match
Cabana recounted a "fun story" of how a socks mishap led to a medical scare.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Stream And Results (11/26/22)
The latest episode of NWA USA was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022. You can watch the full episode on NWA’s Youtube channel. The full results for the show can be found below. – The Pope & JTG def. The Miserably Faithful (w/Father James Mitchell & Sal Rinauro) –...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
bodyslam.net
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 11/25/22 – SmackDown World Cup Continues On Survivor Series Go Home Show
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future
Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy. The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to...
bodyslam.net
Teddy Long Is A Big Fan of Matt Riddle’s Weed Jokes On WWE TV
Matt Riddle is famous for his weed jokes all over WWE. It has come as a shock to many as they know something like this would not fly a decade ago due to WWE’s strict policy on narcotics. Recently a WWE Hall of Famer came to appreciate the relaxed attitude of WWE around marijuana.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Not Interested In Buying Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. It got so bad, AEW ended up taking a huge hit to its reputation and Punk became public enemy #1. Despite this, it seems AEW is still not interested in buying out CM Punk’s contract.
tjrwrestling.net
“This Just Had No Place” – Jim Ross Recalls The Rock Slamming British Bulldog Into Dog Poop
Jim Ross sounded off on a memorable Rock Bottom that The Rock did on The British Bulldog, who ended up getting slammed into some dog poop. A Rock Bottom onto dog poop isn’t something that is often celebrated from The Rock’s legendary wrestling career, but that’s exactly what happened on the October 11, 1999 edition of Monday Night Raw.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Drop Of Over 50,000 Viewers With Black Friday Edition
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the Black Friday episode of AEW Rampage drew a fast national rating of 391,000 viewers for their special 4:00 PM time slot. They also drew 129k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The...
411mania.com
Notes on Replacement WWE Offered for Wrestlecade, Fear on AEW Talent Missing Event
– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation. It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who...
PWMania
First Uncle Howdy Merchandise is Released by WWE
Uncle Howdy now already has his first piece of WWE merchandise. WWE Shop has a new Uncle Howdy t-shirt, which can be seen below. The front of the shirt features a Howdy face with Bray Wyatt’s red circle. On the back, it says, “Revel In What You Are.”
bodyslam.net
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Convinced Crowbar To Come Out Of Retirement
In 2014, Crowbar was ready to wrap up his wrestling career – but an up-and-coming young wrestler named Joey Janela convinced him to stay in the game. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, Crowbar recalled how Janela changed his life. "I had started a physical therapy business...
