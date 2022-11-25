Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Mark Cuban is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date NightSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Anamia’s Tex Mex closes Plano location, moving to Prosper
Anamia's Tex Mex closed its Plano location in November. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Anamia’s Tex Mex in Plano permanently closed in November. The restaurant’s voicemail and a sign on the door both state the location at 3408 Preston Road is now closed. The former Plano location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. Anamia’s served a variety of brunch and lunch options, including enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, soups, salads and more. Anamia’s has five locations still open with another expected to open in Prosper in the spring, according to the company’s website.
cravedfw
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, the local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The new concept comes...
Plano eatery Lily’s Cafe serving Guatemalan, American dishes adds dinner hours
Lily and Jorge Recinos own Lily’s Cafe in Plano. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jorge Recinos said when he and his wife, Lily, opened Lily’s Cafe in 2014, it was a dream come true. A decade earlier, he had moved to America from Guatemala, then worked in a variety of restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
dmagazine.com
Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners
A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
North Texas cafe serves up the best French toast in the state & among tastiest in the country: report
If you're searching around for some high-quality breakfast, almost every city in America will have some top-notch breakfast spots, but when you're looking for the best of a specific food item there are some that stand above the rest.
Chick-fil-A Announces New Mansfield Restaurant, Opening Dec. 1
MANSFIELD, Texas (Nov. 28, 2022) – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Mansfield community on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Brad Breedlove as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln & Matlock Rd. Located at 1570 E. Debbie Lane, Chick-fil-A Debbie Ln...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Closes After 40 Years
A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:. "Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
keranews.org
Your guide to North Texas tree lightings, holiday concerts, festivals and even a Feliz NaviDog event
Thanksgiving was just a few short days ago but the Fa-La-La-La season has already kicked into high gear. There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them, and how do you choose?. Good news! We are here to...
dallasexpress.com
Enchant at Fair Park Now Open for Magical Memories
Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, Enchant at Fair Park opened over the holiday weekend. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Enchant at Fair Park officially began on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Claiming to be the world’s most extensive holiday light event experience, Enchant set up this year at a new location near Fair Park Coliseum.
Hungry for breakfast? These restaurants have the most delicious french toast in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry for breakfast at any time of the day, you’re more than normal, and one of the most normal yet ridiculously delicious breakfast items is the humble french toast. We aren’t talking about the cereal version of this breakfast staple because the...
papercitymag.com
8 Cool Holiday Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holidays can officially begin. From parades to drone shows, these are the best holiday things to do in Dallas this weekend. This Saturday, the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade takes place in downtown at 10 am. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.
Christmas at the Anatole is back in Dallas from now until Christmas Eve
This larger-than-life experience features a Christmas light display, North Pole mini golf, a toy shop escape room, a holiday train and more at the hotel's seven-acre Sculpture Park.
papercitymag.com
What the Best-Dressed Beds are Wearing at The Luxury Bed Collection
Mary Pat Wallace, Jane Scott Hodges, Trish Sheats, Meredith Ellis (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Panel moderator and founder of the Luxury Bed Collection Mary Pat Wallace didn’t waste time getting to the hard-hitting questions during Texas Design Week Dallas’ Best Dressed Beds lunch and discussion. The first question: flipped or stacked? (Referring to pillow placement, of course).
Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
advocatemag.com
Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria
Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges
While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
This Texas City Turns Into A Glittery Christmas Town That Even The Grinch Would Love
The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the sparkling lights decorating buildings and trees, the Christmas adornments, and fun activities to enjoy with the family. And this is something that a city in Texas takes very seriously. Grapevine is considered the Christmas Capitol of Texas, and...
Comments / 1