Anamia's Tex Mex closed its Plano location in November. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Anamia’s Tex Mex in Plano permanently closed in November. The restaurant’s voicemail and a sign on the door both state the location at 3408 Preston Road is now closed. The former Plano location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. Anamia’s served a variety of brunch and lunch options, including enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, soups, salads and more. Anamia’s has five locations still open with another expected to open in Prosper in the spring, according to the company’s website.

PLANO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO