ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Anamia’s Tex Mex closes Plano location, moving to Prosper

Anamia's Tex Mex closed its Plano location in November. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Anamia’s Tex Mex in Plano permanently closed in November. The restaurant’s voicemail and a sign on the door both state the location at 3408 Preston Road is now closed. The former Plano location is also no longer listed on the company’s website. Anamia’s served a variety of brunch and lunch options, including enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, soups, salads and more. Anamia’s has five locations still open with another expected to open in Prosper in the spring, according to the company’s website.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Emporium Pies Has Sold To New Dallas Owners

A family with North Texas ties has purchased Emporium Pies, a small chain of beloved pie shops that started in a converted house in the Bishop Arts District. Founders and owners Megan Wilkes and Mary Sparks decided to sell, but it’s unclear why. The new owners are Landon and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Beloved Plano Restaurant Fishmonger's Closes After 40 Years

A beloved Plano restaurant is closing its doors after 40 years in business. The owners of Fishmonger's Seafood on Central Expressway posted a farewell letter to customers on the restaurant's website that reads:. "Fishmonger’s will be closing permanently at the close of business Sunday, November 27th. It has been a...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Enchant at Fair Park Now Open for Magical Memories

Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, Enchant at Fair Park opened over the holiday weekend. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Enchant at Fair Park officially began on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Claiming to be the world’s most extensive holiday light event experience, Enchant set up this year at a new location near Fair Park Coliseum.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

8 Cool Holiday Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holidays can officially begin. From parades to drone shows, these are the best holiday things to do in Dallas this weekend. This Saturday, the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade takes place in downtown at 10 am. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

What the Best-Dressed Beds are Wearing at The Luxury Bed Collection

Mary Pat Wallace, Jane Scott Hodges, Trish Sheats, Meredith Ellis (Photo by Jordan Geibel) Panel moderator and founder of the Luxury Bed Collection Mary Pat Wallace didn’t waste time getting to the hard-hitting questions during Texas Design Week Dallas’ Best Dressed Beds lunch and discussion. The first question: flipped or stacked? (Referring to pillow placement, of course).
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report: These are the best places to get beef jerky in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Cheese jerky! Say what? Say what?“. That’s right. It’s time to celebrate because Sunday, Nov. 27 is National Craft Jerky Day. This holiday is celebrated to honor the craft of making jerky. “Jerky is any kind of dried, thinly sliced meat that can...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Bizzy Burger opens near Galleria

Bizzy Burger is our neighborhood’s latest burger spot, and it just opened today. It’s the concept of Pei Wei co-founder Mark Brezinski and Chili’s co-creator Larry Levine. It’s located near the Galleria at 13251 Montfort Drive. The aim of Bizzy Burger is to keep a small menu and be an “anti-chain,” according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Rental Market Faces Challenges

While historically elevated interest rates could slow the Dallas-Fort Worth rental unit market in 2023, robust demand may help offset the headwind. According to John Sebree, senior vice president and national director of the commercial property firm Marcus & Millichap, while “[t]ransactions have dropped off substantially… the fundamentals of multifamily are rock solid” and “[t]he Texas markets are continuing to grow.”
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy