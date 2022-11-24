ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

casscountyonline.com

Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure

Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
LOGANSPORT, IN
95.3 MNC

Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer

Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WESTFIELD, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What $1.8M Buys In Greenbriar And Village Of WestClay

BUYERS CRAVING beautiful neighborhoods and cohesiveness in the architectural elements of their next home need look no further than these two gems. Though stylistically they could hardly be more different, both share an incredible attention to detail that stays true to their respective designs. The new eye-catcher in Greenbriar has...
CARMEL, IN
WHAS 11

Police: Person found dead in Indiana alley had been shot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon. A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot. A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire

The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Collision near Anderson involving a semi-truck and a dump truck sent two people to hospital

Madison County, Indiana – A collision that occurred early on Friday morning on Interstate 69 involving a semi-truck and a dump truck resulted in the injuries of two drivers. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the impact caused both vehicles to flip over, and the drivers involved in the accident sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
KOKOMO, IN
Advocate

25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
WESTFIELD, IN
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WTHR

Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Fowler is in the Bartholomew County Jail, arrested for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOPE, IN

