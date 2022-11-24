Read full article on original website
casscountyonline.com
Entering Logansport Memorial Hospital with Fulton Street Closure
Last Updated on November 28, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. As part of the ongoing construction project at 4C Health (Four County), a portion of Fulton Street will be closed again on Monday, November 28. This means patients and visitors needing access to the Main Entrance or Emergency Department will need to enter the parking garage through the Michigan Avenue Entrance (please see attached map).
95.3 MNC
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
WLTX.com
Police renew effort to identify remains of at least 17 victims found at Westfield, Indiana property in 1996
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
indianapolismonthly.com
What $1.8M Buys In Greenbriar And Village Of WestClay
BUYERS CRAVING beautiful neighborhoods and cohesiveness in the architectural elements of their next home need look no further than these two gems. Though stylistically they could hardly be more different, both share an incredible attention to detail that stays true to their respective designs. The new eye-catcher in Greenbriar has...
Here's what we know about notorious Indiana serial killer Herbert Baumeister
In 1996, Hamilton County sheriff's deputies found thousands of thousands of decomposed and charred bone fragments on Herbert Baumeister's Fox Hollow Farms in Westfield.
WHAS 11
Police: Person found dead in Indiana alley had been shot
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in a Lafayette alley Friday afternoon. A Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said the victim had been shot. A person who lives in the area of Sycamore and Green streets reported having found the body around 2 p.m.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Two people injured in a crash between a vehicle and a holiday-themed train in Hamilton County
Cicero, Indiana – Responding crews were sent to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train decked out for the holidays that runs this time of the year in Hamilton County. The crash occurred at around 8 in the evening at a railroad crossing located along...
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire
The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
2 dead after wrong-way driver flees crash, hits car head-on in Northwest Indiana
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A wrong-way driver who was driving away from a crash Saturday was killed moments later when they struck and killed another driver on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, according to state police. Indiana State Police troopers were first notified around noon of the driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Collision near Anderson involving a semi-truck and a dump truck sent two people to hospital
Madison County, Indiana – A collision that occurred early on Friday morning on Interstate 69 involving a semi-truck and a dump truck resulted in the injuries of two drivers. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the impact caused both vehicles to flip over, and the drivers involved in the accident sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns self in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy […]
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
Advocate
25 Gay Men Could Have Been Killed by Indiana Serial Killer
NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WISH) -- Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into semi on I-69 near Anderson
The crash happened in the southbound lanes from Markelville Road to Rangeline Road (mile marker 227.8 to 227.6) about one mile north of Anderson.
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
What Tom Allen Said After Indiana Football's Loss to Rival Purdue
The Old Oaken Bucket will stay with Purdue as the Boilermakers shut down Indiana 30-16 on the Hoosiers' home turf Saturday. Indiana coach Tom Allen addressed the media in his final post game press conference of the season. Read his transcript, or watch the video.
WTHR
Fowler man arrested for reckless homicide in deadly shooting of Hope man
HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Fowler is in the Bartholomew County Jail, arrested for the deadly shooting of another 18-year-old in Hope Saturday night. According to the sheriff's office, Jesse W. Bragg was shot in the chest inside a house on Elm Street in Hope. Bragg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s home, possessing machine gun
The woman told police her son had been upset with her over money he claimed she owed him and had been threatening her, documents say.
