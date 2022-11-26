ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Associates Inspired by Greenhouse Ministries to Give Back this Thanksgiving

(Rutherford County, TN) Earlier this month, over 50 Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford associates gathered together with Greenhouse Ministries, a local non-profit organization, to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Since 1999, Greenhouse Ministries has connected locals in need with life-changing resources including clothes, furniture, peer counseling, educational opportunities, and...
"Shrek, the musical" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre

Fri. (Dec. 9, 2022) 5:30PM and 7:30PM Center for the Arts presents "Shrek, the musical" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre (615 Champion Way at MTSU). Center Stage Academy Presents: SHREK JR. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Tickets are $15 each.
Child Advocacy Center says Offer Support on #GIVINGTUESDAY

Murfreesboro — “#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical community support,” said Child Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “Every act of giving back counts and everyone has something to contribute toward building a better world we can all live in.”. In...
Hope Center opens new location

Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
FRIDAY: The Lighting of the Historic Courthouse Tree in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro Square) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Santa Claus plans to be on the downtown Murfreesboro Square this Friday evening!. That was Main Street Murfreesboro Executive Director Sarah Callender. The special event will be this Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) between 5:30 and 8:30 pm. Middle...
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants

MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
Tennessee and Rutherford County Ranked in the Middle of the List for EV Charging Station Availability

(Rutherford County, TN) In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as being part of the clear future of the automotive industry. A recent analysis found that Tennessee has a total of 1,647 electric vehicle chargers – or 23.9 for every 100,000 residents, compared to 39-chargers for every 100,000 residents nationally. The number of 23.9 chargers for every 100-thousand residents places Tennessee in the number 27-position on the “States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations” list when looking at charging station availability across the U.S.
