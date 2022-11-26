Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. To give parents a better understanding of the...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Associates Inspired by Greenhouse Ministries to Give Back this Thanksgiving
(Rutherford County, TN) Earlier this month, over 50 Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford associates gathered together with Greenhouse Ministries, a local non-profit organization, to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Since 1999, Greenhouse Ministries has connected locals in need with life-changing resources including clothes, furniture, peer counseling, educational opportunities, and...
Students ‘come home’ to Stoner Creek Elementary School 1,000 days after tornado
After the devastating 2020 tornadoes destroyed Stoner Creek Elementary, students and staff were left without a school. One thousand days later, they walked through the doors of their brand new home.
wgnsradio.com
"Shrek, the musical" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre
Fri. (Dec. 9, 2022) 5:30PM and 7:30PM Center for the Arts presents "Shrek, the musical" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre (615 Champion Way at MTSU). Center Stage Academy Presents: SHREK JR. Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek the Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Tickets are $15 each.
fox17.com
Mom of autistic student killed in motorcycle crash sues Maury County Board of Education
MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of a 17-year-old autistic student who died after crashing a homemade motorcycle at his high school earlier this year is suing the Maury County Board of Education. Attorneys for Renee Hawkins say she's filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the board for...
wgnsradio.com
Child Advocacy Center says Offer Support on #GIVINGTUESDAY
Murfreesboro — “#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical community support,” said Child Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “Every act of giving back counts and everyone has something to contribute toward building a better world we can all live in.”. In...
ucbjournal.com
Hope Center opens new location
Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
wgnsradio.com
FRIDAY: The Lighting of the Historic Courthouse Tree in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro Square) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Santa Claus plans to be on the downtown Murfreesboro Square this Friday evening!. That was Main Street Murfreesboro Executive Director Sarah Callender. The special event will be this Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) between 5:30 and 8:30 pm. Middle...
wgnsradio.com
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants
MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
Which cities in Tennessee are seeing the most flu cases?
Tennessee remains "very high" on the weekly CDC flu cases map.
wgnsradio.com
The Price of Gas the Week After Thanksgiving in Rutherford County and Beyond
(Rutherford County, Tennessee) Throughout the Volunteer State, the price of fuel is averaging $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded, making Tennessee the 7th least expensive state for gas. In our immediate area of Middle Tennessee, Rutherford County has the lowest price of gas right now, averaging $2.89 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
wgnsradio.com
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
Columbia Teens Bring Home Top Prize in National Gingerbread House Competition
The nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ returned for the 30th year to The Omni Grove Park Inn after introducing new specialty awards, a new judge, increased prizes, and more. Two hundred and nineteen gingerbread house entrants across Adult, Teen, Youth and Child categories were submitted for...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior sends message to media who created the locker room drama narrative surrounding UT
Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, there was a narrative going around that UT’s locker room was in shambles. The narrative started thanks to social media posts and message board rumors. It eventually made its way to ESPN when Kirk Herbstreit said during last week’s College Football Playoff rankings reveal show that Tennessee was “fighting amongst themselves”.
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee and Rutherford County Ranked in the Middle of the List for EV Charging Station Availability
(Rutherford County, TN) In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as being part of the clear future of the automotive industry. A recent analysis found that Tennessee has a total of 1,647 electric vehicle chargers – or 23.9 for every 100,000 residents, compared to 39-chargers for every 100,000 residents nationally. The number of 23.9 chargers for every 100-thousand residents places Tennessee in the number 27-position on the “States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations” list when looking at charging station availability across the U.S.
Fontanel Mansion sits on Nashville Nine endangered list
Nine Nashville historic properties are endangered of being demolished, neglected or the redeveloped. On the list -- a theatre at Fisk University, a private cemetery, the Fontanel Mansion.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
