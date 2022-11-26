ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ante Delija knocks out Matheus Scheffel again to win 2022 PFL heavyweight season

By MMA Junkie Staff
It only really took one shot for Ante Delija to take care of Matheus Scheffel and make himself $1 million richer.

Delija (23-5) needed a handful more to put away Scheffel (17-9), but one key punch started the sequence that put Scheffel on the canvas. Then Delija pounced on the chance to get the finish in his second shot at a PFL title.

Once Delija had Scheffel backed against the fence, he was patient. He landed some precision punches until Scheffel fell to the canvas, and then he was relentless to get the finish and PFL’s 2022 heavyweight crown, which came with a $1 million prize.

Delija was the 2021 heavyweight runner-up to Bruno Cappelozza. He lost to him to open his 2021 season, then again in the final. In 2022, though, he knocked out Scheffel in his first fight of the season, then closed the season with another knockout of him for a big turnaround after 2021’s disappointment.

The 2022 PFL finals took place Friday at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Championships.

