Brendan Loughnane takes out Bubba Jenkins to win 2022 PFL featherweight crown

At long last, Brendan Loughnane is a PFL champion.

Loughnane (26-4) took out Bubba Jenkins (19-6) with a fourth-round TKO to win the PFL’s 2022 featherweight season and $1 million. Loughnane stopped Jenkins at the 2:38 mark of the round.

Loughnane used leg kicks throughout the fight to soften Jenkins up. His kicks to Jenkins’ increasingly compromised leg typically would be followed up by a quick punch combination. Loughnane especially dominated Jenkins in the second.

But in the fourth, Loughnane landed a straight right hand. Jenkins stumbled backward, and Loughnane kept the pressure on. With Jenkins against the fence, Loughnane landed punches and eventually a final knee.

Loughnane upset Chris Wade in the semifinals after a pair of regular season decisions to reach the final against Jenkins.

The 2022 PFL finals took place Friday at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

