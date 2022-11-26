ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Loughnane takes out Bubba Jenkins to win 2022 PFL featherweight crown

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
At long last, Brendan Loughnane is a PFL champion.

Loughnane (26-4) took out Bubba Jenkins (19-6) with a fourth-round TKO to win the PFL’s 2022 featherweight season and $1 million. Loughnane stopped Jenkins at the 2:38 mark of the round.

Loughnane used leg kicks throughout the fight to soften Jenkins up. His kicks to Jenkins’ increasingly compromised leg typically would be followed up by a quick punch combination. Loughnane especially dominated Jenkins in the second.

But in the fourth, Loughnane landed a straight right hand. Jenkins stumbled backward, and Loughnane kept the pressure on. With Jenkins against the fence, Loughnane landed punches and eventually a final knee.

Loughnane upset Chris Wade in the semifinals after a pair of regular season decisions to reach the final against Jenkins.

The 2022 PFL finals took place Friday at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Championships.

Conor McGregor lashes out at Artem Lobov over lawsuit: 'I'm challenging you to a fight tonight'

Conor McGregor wants to settle his legal issues with Artem Lobov using their fists. After recent reports that Lobov, a veteran MMA fighter who has been a longtime friend and training partner of the former two-division UFC champion, had filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand, it’s clear the relationship between the two sides has further disintegrated.
Kayla Harrison says she's 'beyond upset about losing' in emotional Instagram post

Now that she’s had time to reflect on her first-career MMA defeat, Kayla Harrison has gained some perspective. Harrison, a former two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, had been an unstoppable force in her first four years as a pro, running her record to 15-0 and winning two PFL women’s lightweight titles. Heading into the 2022 PFL Championships, Harrison was a huge favorite to win her third title in a trilogy with Larissa Pacheco, who’d lost all eight rounds combined in their two previous fights.
