Now that she’s had time to reflect on her first-career MMA defeat, Kayla Harrison has gained some perspective. Harrison, a former two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, had been an unstoppable force in her first four years as a pro, running her record to 15-0 and winning two PFL women’s lightweight titles. Heading into the 2022 PFL Championships, Harrison was a huge favorite to win her third title in a trilogy with Larissa Pacheco, who’d lost all eight rounds combined in their two previous fights.

5 HOURS AGO